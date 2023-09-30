The USC football offense was dealt a tough injury blow ahead of their highly anticipated contest against the Colorado Buffaloes. Trojans explosive wide receiver Zachariah Branch will not play against Colorado football due to an undisclosed injury, per Antonio Morales of The Athletic.

It's not exactly clear what type of injury Branch is dealing with, but it was evidently enough to hold him out of the Pac-12 showdown against Deion Sanders' Colorado football team.

Branch, a freshman, was able to participate in warmups with his fellow USC football wideouts, but was not in uniform for full team warmups, reports Erik McKinney of On3 Sports.

The explosive, 5-foot-10 receiver has been a sparkplug for the high-octane USC football offense, as he's tallied 13 receptions for 178 yards and two scores while recording both a kick and punt return touchdown.

Along with Branch, Trojans starting safety Max Williams is not dressed for the contest.

USC football star quarterback Caleb Williams will have to find a way to generate offense without one of the biggest playmakers on the team. Fortunately for Williams, the Trojans' receiver room is loaded.

Tahj Washington, the team's leading receiver, Brenden Rice and Dorian Singer each have hauled in at least two scores this season, meaning this unit will be just fine without Branch.

Plus, the Trojans will be taking aim at a Colorado secondary that is without two of its best playmakers, shutdown cornerback Travis Hunter and starting safety Shilo Sanders.

The Trojans offense figures to put up points with or without Branch.