USC football defensive lineman Tyrone Taleni will be available for Saturday's game against Arizona State, according to Trojan coach Lincoln Riley. Riley said Taleni, a sixth-year senior, had no limitations this week.

#USC HC Lincoln Riley said DL Tyrone Taleni should be available this week after missing the first three games. Riley said he had no limitations this week. Taleni has been dealing with a plantar fascia issue. — Shotgun Spratling (@ShotgunSpr) September 21, 2023

Taleni had been dealing with a plantar fascia issue.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

USC football is 3-0 and No. 5 in the AP Top 25. The Trojans won their first Pac-12 game against Stanford Sept. 9, 56-10.

USC football's defense struggled at the end of the 2022 season. The Trojans gave up 398 yards of offense against San Jose State Aug. 26 and then have improved in the last two weeks. They allowed just 14 and 10 points, respectively, against San Jose State and Nevada.

USC led the nation in turnover margin (plus-22) this past season. The Trojans have forced four turnovers in 2023.

USC football's offense is currently No. 1 in scoring (59.3). The Trojans have reigning Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams, who has completed 55-of-70 (78.6 percent) of his passes for 878 yards, 12 touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Williams is a Heisman frontrunner and is competing with Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman, among others, for the award.

Following its game against Arizona State, USC football plays Colorado Sept. 30. The Trojans then play Arizona Oct. 7 before they have an incredibly important rivalry game against Hartman and Notre Dame on the road Oct. 14.

USC hopes to get its defense caught up with Taleni and others to best compete for more difficult games later in the year. The Trojans are also expected to have linebacker Mason Cobb available for Saturday's game against the Sun Devils.