USC football and quarterback Miller Moss have responded to a “student conduct matter” that occurred over two years ago. Moss capped off a Heisman-level performance against LSU last Sunday in Las Vegas, as he completed 27-of-36 passes for 378 yards and one touchdown in a huge 27-20 win.

TMZ reported the alleged dispute on Tuesday, which reportedly involved a “feud” between Moss and his roommate in the spring of 2022. The Athletic's Antonio Morales posted the statements made by the University, as well as Moss on X, formerly Twitter.

“We take all student conduct complaints seriously and are legally obligated to keep those matters private and confidential, the university said in their statement. Each and every case follows a prescribed and thorough adjudication process as described in the USC Student Handbook. If a student has been found responsible and has fulfilled all of the terms of their discipline, the matter is considered closed. In this case, the matter was resolved and settled two-and-a-half years ago.”

For Moss' part, he's ready to move on and focus on the season at hand.

Miller Moss is focused on the 2024-25 USC season

Moss, and the matter between he and his roommate ‘was resolved and settled two-and-a-half years ago,' per Morales. The junior QB is set to have a memorable 2024-25 campaign as the leader of the Trojans. He's already on pace to shatter his stats from his previous three college seasons, showing that he has the potential to become the perfect replacement for former Heisman winner and No. 1 pick of the 2024 NFL Draft Caleb Williams.

A statement was also issued by Moss regarding the previous incident with his roommate.

“Two and a half years ago, the University conducted an investigation related to a personal dispute between me and a roommate,” said Moss. “I fully cooperated and took accountability for my decisions, and the matter was resolved. I regret my actions and have grown and learned from this matter, and my focus is on the season ahead.”

Moss will lead USC football once again in their Week 2 matchup against 1-0 Utah State. The Trojans will host their first game of the new year and will look to keep the momentum rolling after leaping 10 spots in the AP top-25 poll. The game will be played at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, airing on BTN.