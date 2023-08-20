Times are good for USC football. The team is ranked 6th in the AP Top 25 poll to start the season. They have a Heisman Trophy winner in quarterback Caleb Williams. But the biggest star at practice last week was none other than actor Will Ferrell.

Head coach Lincoln Riley had Ferrell speak to the team after practice as they prepare for their season opener against San Jose State, via CBS Sports.

USC football's social media accounts posted video of Ferrell addressing the team. The former Saturday Night Live star served up a helpful reminder to the players to hit the ice baths after practice. He also threw his hat in the ring for team captaincy, asking for votes if the team “could spare them.”

He capped his pep talk by rolling down the field before breaking the team down to conclude practice.

USC football will have plenty of eyes on it this season, Ferrell or no Ferrell. The team has sky high expectations in Riley's second season at the helm. Media members picked the Trojans to win the Pac 12 this season, with the team garnering 25 first-place votes from a possible 36.

Riley turned in a strong debut season with the team after leaving Oklahoma football for the West Coast. USC football finished 11-3, including an 8-1 record in conference play, and ranked #12 in the AP Poll. The season ended on a sour note, though, losing a 46-45 thriller to Tulane.

Ferrell is an alumnus of USC, where he earned a degree in sports information. He is a huge supporter of the football program, and is frequently spotted at games.