The USC football program picked up a crucial win against Cal on Saturday by the score of 50-49 after tough losses to Notre Dame and Utah, and USC head coach Lincoln Riley made a firm statement about what the team can still accomplish this season and in the Pac-12, despite the two losses.

“I believe this team can win this league. Hell yeah I do,” Lincoln Riley said, via Shotgun Spratling of The Peristyle. “Hell yeah I do! I know we can. … This team's good is definitely good enough to beat anybody.”

Riley did acknowledge that the USC football program is not performing to their version of “good” often enough, according to Spratling. That has been apparent over the last couple of games against Notre Dame, Utah and even Cal, despite the win.

Cal football has struggled this year, and fell to 3-5 as a result of the loss to USC. USC's defense simply has to be better if the team wants to win the remaining three games and have a chance to win the Pac-12.

USC has three remaining games against No. 5 Washington, No. 8 Oregon and No. 23 UCLA to end the regular season. The Trojans have a 5-1 Pac-12 record and, so they could still make it to the conference championship game. Everything is still within their control when it comes to that. It would take a lot for the Trojans to make the College Football Playoff, but winning the league would be a great accomplishment

It will be worth watching how the Trojans fare over the next few weeks.