Snoop Dogg isn't quitting smoking after all, as it was an elaborate ruse by the rapper and Solo Stove to promote their products.

Days after seemingly making a life-changing decision to quit smoking, Snoop Dogg has trolled the world.

Going smokeless

In a new ad, Snoop Dogg reveals that it was all a facade. The quitting smoking truth bomb was an elaborate ad for Solo Stove.

On November 16, the rapper posted a picture to his social media pages that read, “After much consideration & conversation with my family, I've decided to give up smoke. Please respect my privacy at this time.”

The Solo Stove commercial begins with Snoop Dogg talking to the camera. “I have an announcement: I'm giving up smoke,” he begins. He continues by talking about why he decided to make such a move — citing his clothes smelling and coughing as his reasons.

As the ad continues, the camera begins zooming out and a Solo Stove can be seen. The ad ends with Snoop Dogg roasting a marshmallow over the fire.

This was a clever troll job by both the rapper and the brand alike. Fans likely didn't buy that Snoop Dogg was giving up smoking, and for those that believed that were justified.

Snoop Dogg began his career in 1992. He first featured on Dr. Dre's “Deep Cover” before releasing his own solo album, Doggystyle. The rapper has since released 19 more albums, including his most recent album, Missionary. He's also released a number of collaboration albums with the likes of Wiz Kalifa and The Eastsidaz.

In addition to his music career, Snoop Dogg has dipped his toe into acting. He appeared in the likes of Training Day, Futurama: Into the Wild Green Yonder, Pitch Perfect 2, and the animated Addams Family movie.