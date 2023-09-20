USMNT star Christian Pulisic expressed his determination to make a strong comeback after failing to inspire AC Milan to victory in their Champions League clash against Newcastle United, reported by GOAL. The match ended in a goalless draw, with Pulisic coming off the bench in the second half.

Pulisic began the game on the bench but was brought on early in the second half, replacing Samuel Chukwueze. Despite his efforts, he had a quiet performance on the pitch, and AC Milan was unable to secure a win in the Group F opener at San Siro.

However, Pulisic remained positive about the team's overall performance and emphasized the importance of bouncing back after a disappointing result. He stated, “It was a positive match with many opportunities but we couldn't win it. In football, you have to be able to manage defeats, but the beauty of such a demanding calendar is having another match right away to prove your worth.”

Since joining AC Milan, Pulisic has quickly settled into the team, starting in each of the club's Serie A matches before his substitution for Chukwueze in the Champions League opener. With two goals in four Serie A appearances, Pulisic has shown his potential to be a valuable asset for the team.

As AC Milan continues its busy schedule, Pulisic is expected to feature prominently in upcoming fixtures. The team is set to face Verona on Saturday, followed by a trip to Cagliari on September 27. The demanding schedule continues with a match against Lazio on September 30, followed by a Champions League encounter against Borussia Dortmund on October 4.

USMNT's Christian Pulisic's determination to prove his worth and contribute to AC Milan's success remains unwavering, and fans can expect to see more from the talented forward as he aims to make a significant impact on the team's performances in both domestic and international competitions.