Arsenal‘s rising star, William Saliba, has been forced to withdraw from the France national team due to a toe injury sustained during the Gunners' triumphant 1-0 victory over Manchester City, reported by GOAL. The 22-year-old defender played a crucial role in the match, contributing to Arsenal's joint claim to the top spot in the Premier League alongside Tottenham Hotspur.

Saliba's absence from the French squad has paved the way for Nice centre-back, Jean-Clair Todibo, who was swiftly brought in as his replacement by national team manager Didier Deschamps. The French Football Federation confirmed Todibo's inclusion for the European qualifier against the Netherlands and the friendly match against Scotland.

The decision for Saliba to skip international duty was made after consultations with Dr. Franck Le Gall, the French team doctor. The statement released by the federation revealed that Saliba is dealing with a “chronic injury” in his right big toe, forcing him to remain in north London to undergo necessary treatment.

During the City clash, Saliba showcased his defensive prowess alongside teammate Gabriel Magalhaes, successfully neutralizing Erling Haaland and contributing significantly to Arsenal's victory, marking their first league win against City since 2015.

Saliba's absence in the French camp coincides with Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka missing England's games against Australia and Italy due to his injury sustained in the Champions League match against Lens.

Arsenal fans can anticipate William Saliba's return to action no earlier than October 21, when the Gunners face off against their London rivals, Chelsea. As Arsenal aims to maintain their lead at the top of the standings, Saliba's recovery and return will be eagerly awaited by both the club and its supporters.