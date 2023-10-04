In a candid interview, USMNT goalkeeper Matt Turner did not mince words when describing his former Arsenal teammate Aaron Ramsdale, reported by GOAL. Turner, who left Arsenal to join Nottingham Forest in the summer, labeled Ramsdale as “f*cking weird” and his exact “opposite.”

Turner pinpointed Ramsdale's unique style and flair as what sets him apart, describing the young goalkeeper as “bananas” and “eccentric.” Speaking to CBS Sports, Turner elaborated, “He's just eccentric, got little bits of flair in his game; he's very opposite from me in that sense, on the field and off the field.”

The comparison also extended to another goalkeeper, Bobby Shuttleworth, whom Turner cited as one of the weirdest goalkeepers he has encountered in his career. According to Turner, Shuttleworth's playing style and demeanor left a lasting impression, marking him as one of the quirkiest figures in his professional experience.

Despite his straightforward remarks, Turner expressed affection for Ramsdale, emphasizing the camaraderie among goalkeepers. Despite their differences, Turner acknowledged the bond shared between goalkeepers, regardless of their individual quirks.

Turner's decision to leave Arsenal and join Nottingham Forest was driven by his pursuit of consistent playing time, as he played second fiddle to Ramsdale during the 2022-23 season. Turner's move to Forest has provided him with a fresh start, where he aims to make a significant impact in the Premier League.

USMNT star Turner is set to showcase his skills once again on Saturday when Nottingham Forest faces Crystal Palace, and fans will be watching to see if his unfiltered comments translate into top-notch performances on the field.