Yunus Musah, a prominent member of the United States men's national team(USMNT), voiced his frustration after AC Milan‘s goalless draw against Newcastle United in the Champions League., reported by GOAL. Despite the result, Musah is still happy with the team's chances going forward.

Despite their dominance and 25 shots on goal at the San Siro, Milan had to settle for a point, largely due to an outstanding performance by Newcastle's goalkeeper, Nick Pope.

Musah, who joined Milan from Valencia for £17 million ($22 million) on a five-year deal in August, expressed his disappointment with the result. Speaking to Sky Italia, he said, “There is a lot of anger over not finding the goal, in a match like this at home we had to win.”

Despite the frustration, USMNT's Yunus Musah, who was playing in his third game for Milan, remains positive about his experience at the club. He added, “I have to learn and work hard to have a place [in the team]. I always try to be ready to play, then if [head coach Stefano] Pioli gives me the opportunity I will take it. I’ve been feeling very good since the first day I arrived; it’s very nice to play in this club. Choosing Italy was easy for me.”

While the draw was disappointing, AC Milan still have plenty of opportunities in the group, which also includes Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund. Milan will face Verona in Serie A on Saturday, looking to bounce back from their Champions League draw and continue their strong start to the domestic campaign.