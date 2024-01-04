USMNT dynamo Weston McKennie opens up about his challenging time at Leeds United and his determination for a fresh start at Juventus

USMNT dynamo Weston McKennie opens up about his challenging time at Leeds United and his determination for a fresh start at Juventus, reported by GOAL. The all-action midfielder embarked on a Premier League adventure in January 2023, seeking a rejuvenation of his career and embracing the challenges that awaited him. However, the Leeds chapter didn't unfold as anticipated, leading to relegation and a return to Juventus with uncertainties looming over his future.

Reflecting on his Leeds experience, McKennie acknowledges the tough times but emphasizes the valuable lessons learned. In a recent interview with EightbyEight, he shared, “I still view my move to Leeds as a step forward for me. It might not be in other people’s eyes. But I think that’s what I needed at that time in my career.”

Despite the difficulties faced at Elland Road, McKennie's positive outlook remains intact. He believes in the larger plan, stating, “Every player can get a little bit complacent and comfortable with what they’re doing. I think going to Leeds and having the experience I had there, I may have let some people down. I may have let some fans down who supported Leeds and believed in me.”

The challenges at Leeds fueled McKennie's determination to make a resounding comeback at Juventus. Acknowledging his subpar showing at Leeds, he approached his return to Juventus with a fresh mindset, aiming to prove himself anew. “I’m going back to Juventus like it’s my first time. I have to prove myself all over again,” he affirmed.

Back in Turin, McKennie has found a supportive mentor in Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri, who has leveraged his versatility this season. The 25-year-old midfielder has become a key asset for Allegri, sparking discussions about a potential contract extension beyond its current expiration in 2025.

Weston McKennie's resilience and commitment to self-improvement showcase a player determined to overcome challenges and make a lasting impact, both in Serie A and on the international stage with the USMNT.