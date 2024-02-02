Nottingham Forest has successfully secured the signature of Matz Sels from Strasbourg, putting USMNT star Matt Turner in question

In a strategic move to fortify their squad, Nottingham Forest has successfully secured the signature of Matz Sels from Strasbourg, reported by GOAL. It signals a significant development for the seasoned Belgian goalkeeper and potentially casting a shadow over the future role of USMNT star Matt Turner.

Sels swiftly traversed from France to England to undergo a comprehensive medical examination, culminating in a noteworthy £5.5 million ($7m) transfer to Nottingham Forest. The 31-year-old custodian, previously a linchpin for Ligue 1's Strasbourg, has committed to a substantial three-and-a-half year deal with his new Premier League outfit, where he is set to don the No. 26 jersey.

Matz Sels has joined us from @RCSA ✍️ — Nottingham Forest (@NFFC) February 1, 2024

The inclusion of the former Newcastle player introduces a fresh dynamic to Forest's goalkeeping contingent, and the ripple effect could pose a significant challenge for Matt Turner. The American goalkeeper has encountered scrutiny at the City Ground due to lapses leading to his exclusion from five Premier League fixtures. Despite being reinstated in early December, Turner faced renewed criticism this week following an untimely mistake in the 2-1 defeat against his former team, Arsenal.

Turner, who made the switch from Arsenal to Forest last summer, has accumulated 17 Premier League appearances, conceding 28 goals. Currently occupying the 16th spot in the English top-flight, Forest finds themselves precariously perched, just two points clear of the relegation zone after 22 matches.

Nuno Espirito Santo, the coach of Nottingham Forest, expresses satisfaction with the new goalkeeping addition. With aspirations to ascend the Premier League hierarchy, Sels may soon make his debut, presenting a formidable option in the upcoming clash against Bournemouth on Sunday. As Forest navigates the challenges of the season, the addition of Matz Sels promises to be a strategic move with potential ramifications that extend beyond the goalposts.

