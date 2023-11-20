Alex Morgan omitted from USWNT's roster against China, spotlighting fresh talents like Jenna Nighswonger and upcoming friendly matches.

The USWNT under the interim management of Twila Kilgore, is gearing up for a pair of December friendlies against China. Notably, the 26-player roster announced for these matches excludes several USWNT regulars, including star forward Alex Morgan, and features 11 players with fewer than 10 international caps.

The first friendly against China is scheduled for Dec. 2 in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, followed by another match on Dec. 5 in Frisco, Texas. These games follow the recent announcement of Chelsea manager Emma Hayes as the new U.S. manager. However, Hayes will complete the current season with Chelsea, leaving Kilgore to oversee the training camp and upcoming friendlies. The roster selection was a collaborative effort between Kilgore, Hayes and U.S. Soccer Sporting Director Matt Crocker.

Absent from the USWNT roster are six World Cup players who participated in last month's friendlies. This group notably includes Alex Morgan of San Diego Wave FC, Sofia Huerta of OL Reign, and Becky Sauerbrunn of Portland Thorns FC, along with Alyssa Naeher of Chicago Red Stars, Ashley Sanchez of Washington Spirit and Andi Sullivan of Washington Spirit.

Spotlight on emerging talent

The roster highlights include two uncapped players: Korbin Albert of Paris Saint-Germain and Jenna Nighswonger of NJ/NY Gotham FC, the NWSL Rookie of the Year.

“We value these players who have recently been in camps or played in World Cup and were not chosen for this roster, and they are of course still a part of our pool, but we know what they bring on and off the field,” Kilgore said, as reported by Jeff Carlisle of ESPN. “At the same time, we also need to continue to evaluate and bring along players in the right ways to give the team the best chance for success.”

Nighswonger had an impressive debut professional season, playing over 1,500 minutes, scoring three goals, and tying for second among all rookies. Albert, a University of Notre Dame alum, has played 17 matches for PSG since joining in January 2023.

The squad also sees the return of veteran defenders Abby Dahlkemper of San Diego Wave and Tierna Davidson of Chicago Red Stars. Dahlkemper is back after a back surgery recovery, marking her first call-up since April 2022. Davidson returns from a facial injury, having been part of the squad in September's friendlies. Midfielder Rose Lavelle rejoins the team for the first time since the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.

The USWNT last faced China in 2018, securing 1-0 and 2-1 victories in what were the 59th and 60th meetings between the two nations. The USWNT and China share a storied rivalry, including the memorable 1999 World Cup final, which the USWNT won in a penalty shootout.