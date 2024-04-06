USWNT star Sophia Smith eagerly anticipates the dawn of a “new phase” under Emma Hayes as she sets aside past disappointments and looks forward to a fresh start. After a turbulent 2023, the USWNT's victory in the CONCACAF W Gold Cup has reinvigorated Smith, who is now gearing up for the upcoming SheBelieves Cup and Paris Olympics with renewed confidence.
Reflecting on her pivotal role in the CONCACAF W Gold Cup triumph, Smith expressed her eagerness for the future under Hayes' leadership. She emphasized the team's growth and resilience following setbacks, highlighting the importance of moving forward and focusing on upcoming challenges such as the SheBelieves Cup and the Olympics.
“I've said it before — since the World Cup, it's been a rollercoaster of emotions. I'm a goal-scorer, and I pride myself in that and so getting that goal for my team in a big moment like this really meant a lot to me,” Smith shared during an interview with ESPN's Futbol Americas show.
She continued, “But it meant the most to me that I could help this team and progress us forward. A PK [penalty kick] is not easy to step up and take one after the last one you took in a big tournament, [you] missed. And ultimately, we came short of what we want to do, but I was confident in that moment of taking a PK, and it feels good. I feel it gave me a little extra boost going into the season.”
Addressing the team's journey and resilience, Smith emphasized, “We played awesome teams, we played teams who posed different challenges in different ways. For us as a team, we're excited for this new chapter and this new phase of getting a new coach in and building from that. But I think what we've started with this Gold Cup – obviously winning it is a big thing – but what we learned about each other and ourselves within the month that we were there, I think, is huge growth for us.”
As the USWNT prepares to face Japan in the semifinals of the SheBelieves Cup, Smith's determination and optimism reflect the team's collective mindset as they strive for success under the guidance of Emma Hayes.