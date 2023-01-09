By Tim Capurso · 2 min read

Cam Rising has made his decision. Rising, entering his senior year, will be returning to the Utah Utes football program in 2023. Rising’s decision was revealed in a hype video posted on the Utah football Twitter account.

The video began with the Creedence Clearwater Revival song ‘Bad Moon Rising’, playing in the background. ‘Bad Moon’ is a nickname Utah football head coach Kyle Whittingham has used to refer to Cam Rising as.

The video showed some highlights before it said “Bad Moon Is Back.”

It’s huge news for the Utah football program, which is coming off winning another Pac-12 title, though they were bested in the Rose Bowl against Penn State.

A wrench was thrown into Cam Rising’s future during that Rose Bowl loss, as he suffered a leg injury that knocked him out of the game early.

Rising already had an uncertain future heading into the bowl game. But many Utah football fans began to wonder if the injury would have an effect on his decision.

It did not, as Cam Rising will be back under center for the Utes in 2023.

Whittingham told the media that Rising’s injury didn’t “look good.”

However, reading between the lines, the Utes signal-caller wouldn’t return to the program in 2023 if he wasn’t going to be able to play at some point.

Utah football, which has won 10 games in each of the last two seasons, will be poised to be a factor in the Pac-12 once again.

Cam Rising, who set new career highs with 3,034 passing yards and 26 touchdown passes in 2022, figures to have the Utes back among the top contenders in the conference once he returns to good health.

What a big day for Utah football.