Utah football is getting some good news ahead of a key matchup against Oklahoma State. The Utes are expected to have quarterback Cam Rising available for the contest, per Action Network. Rising has missed some time due to an injury to his finger.

Utah is considered a favorite to win the new-look Big 12 Conference this season. Rising's return is obviously a big development for the team, as Oklahoma State football is another power in the league this year. Utah football is also expected to have wide receiver Dorian Singer in the lineup again for the team, ahead of this game against the Cowboys.

Rising has thrown 346 yards this season, to go with seven touchdowns.

Utah football is playing its first season in the Big 12

Utah is one of four new teams in the Big 12 this season. The others are Arizona, Arizona State and Colorado. The Utes were picked to win the league in the preseason media poll, so there's pressure on them to live up to that expectation.

Rising is one of the key components to this team. Last season, the quarterback didn't play due to an injury. He announced in the offseason that he would return to football for a seventh season, making him one of the most experienced players in the nation. In 2022, Rising had an outstanding campaign with 3,034 passing yards and 26 touchdowns. The quarterback has 53 touchdown passes in his career, with just 14 interceptions.

Cam Rising has had injury issues

Rising hurt his ring finger in a game earlier this season against Baylor. It required stitches, so it may take some time for the gunslinger to return to form. Utah football fans are surely excited that their quarterback is coming back for such an important conference game. Utah is ranked no. 12 in the country, per the Associated Press College Football poll. The Oklahoma State Cowboys are ranked no. 14.

“We don’t think it’s serious,” Utah coach Kyle Whittingham said about Rising's injury, per On3.

A knee injury left Rising sitting on the sidelines for the entire 2023 campaign. The quarterback clearly wants to keep playing in big games, so he will surely be excited to play Saturday in a matchup between two top 15 teams. Utah football hopes to start its Big 12 journey on the right foot. Utah and Oklahoma State are considered two of the new powers in this league, now that Texas and Oklahoma are gone.

Utah football and Oklahoma State play at 4:00 Eastern Saturday. Both teams enter the game with undefeated records at 3-0.