It wasn't exactly pretty, but Utah football managed to grind out a 24-11 victory over Florida to open their 2023 campaign. The hope was that star quarterback Cam Rising would be able to find his way onto the field for their Week 2 action against Baylor, but it doesn't sound like that will be happening unfortunately.

Rising broke out with the Utes last season, but ended up tearing his ACL in the Rose Bowl, and has been working his way back to the field ever since. Utah is clearly playing it safe with their top quarterback, but it sounds like they will keep him off the field for the second straight week, as Rising isn't expected to suit up against Bayler.

“Utah quarterback Cam Rising is expected to miss his second straight game Saturday against Baylor as he continues to recover from an ACL tear, sources told ESPN. Rising ramped up his practice this week, but sources said he is doubtful to play despite traveling with the team to Waco, Texas. He is expected to return later this month, according to sources. Utah plays Weber State of the FCS next week before opening Pac-12 play against UCLA on Sept. 23, a logical target date as he continues to practice more.” – Pete Thamel, ESPN

Being without Rising will be tough, but truthfully, Utah should be able to cruise past Baylor without him. Having Rising ready for bigger games later on in the year would obviously benefit the Utes more, and the hope is that their patient approach will eventually pay dividends. With Rising likely out, that means that Bryson Barnes will get the nod under center as Utah looks to push their record to 2-0.