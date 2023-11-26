Utah quarterback Nate Johnson is heading to the transfer portal. He decided to leave after Cam Rising announced he's returning to college.

Utah football quarterback Nate Johnson is entering the transfer portal. Johnson made the decision following the news last week that Utah quarterback Cam Rising is expected to return to college football next year. Johnson will have three years of eligibility remaining, per ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Johnson should be in high demand from schools that are looking for a quality quarterback at the power 5 level. He will be able to play immediately, and showcases quick speed. Johnson didn't play a lot in 2023, but performed fairly well when he had the reins to the Utes offense. He finished the season with 499 passing yards and 3 touchdowns, completing 54 percent of his passes.

“We appreciate what he did for our program while he was here and he's a fine young man and wish him nothing but the best,” Utah coach Kyle Whittingham said, per Deseret News.

Johnson's strength is in the versatility of his game. He's also a threat on the ground, running this season for 235 yards on 59 carries. He also rushed for four touchdowns this season for the Utes, including a 59 yard score in a game against Arizona State earlier in November.

Utah is making the transition next season into the Big 12 and will have to find someone to replace Johnson in the quarterback room. Utah football should be able to compete immediately in the new Big 12. The team has 2024 road conference games at Colorado, Houston, Oklahoma State, UCF and Arizona State. The Utes will host Baylor, BYU, Arizona, TCU and Iowa State.

Utah will also be playing in a bowl game this year. The team finished 8-4 in the regular season.