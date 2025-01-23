ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Utah Hockey Club will face the Winnipeg Jets on Friday. It will be a Central Division showdown at the MTS Centre as we share our NHL odds series and make a Utah Hockey Club-Jets prediction and pick.

The Utah Hockey Club leads the head-to-head series 1-0. Recently, they beat the Jets 5-2 on January 20, 2025. This will be the second game between the Utah Hockey Club (formerly the Arizona Coyotes) and the Jets.

Here are the Utah Hockey Club-Jets NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Utah Hockey Club-Jets Odds

Utah Hockey Club: +1.5 (-144)

Moneyline: +184

Winnipeg Jets: -1.5 (+118)

Moneyline: -225

Over: 5.5 (-120)

Under: 5.5 (-102)

How To Watch Utah Hockey Club vs Jets

Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

TV: ESPN+ and Utah

Why the Utah Hockey Club Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Utah Hockey Club struggles to find a name to attach to their name for next season. Likewise, they are struggling to win a game. While they have won two games in a row, they were embroiled in an ugly 2-4-1 stretch to start the month of January. Their struggles have seen them continue to sit outside the playoff race, trailing the Calgary Flames by four points for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference. Yet, that was not the case when they last played the Jets.

The Utah Hockey Club destroyed the Jets 5-2, but the game started off slowly as the Utah Hockey Team went scoreless in the first period. Then, things took off in the second period as the Hockey Club tallied two goals. It was 4-0 Utah before the Jets finally got on the board. Eventually, the Utah Hockey Club held on and added an empty-net goal to seal the victory.

Barrett Hayton was the hero in this game, tallying one goal and two assists while firing three shots. Additionally, he won four faceoffs and lost four. Nick Schmaltz had two helpers and was also good in the circle, winning four faceoffs and losing two to help his team. Clayton Keller was also solid, with one goal and one assist. Meanwhile, Josh Doan added two apples. Olli Maata had a goal. Likewise, Kevin Stenlund added a helper and dominated in the faceoff circle, winning 13 draws and losing six. Matias Maccelli added a goal to help the cause.

The Utah Hockey Club finished with 28 shots on goal. Additionally, they won 63 percent of the faceoffs. The Hockey Club also won despite going 0 for 2 on the powerplay.

Connor Ingram was efficient in this game, making 23 saves and allowing two goals. Additionally, his defense protected him well by leveling 27 hits and blocking 17 shots. The Hockey Club also did not have to kill a penalty.

Why the Jets Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Jets were embarrassingly bad against the Utah Hockey Club earlier this week. While they have dominated much of the NHL, there have been some hiccups showing the Jets possibly need one more player to contend for the Stanley Cup. The offense has been great all season. But it struggled on Monday. The Jets fell behind the Utah Hockey Club because their offense could not score. Unfortunately. they could not rally.

Nino Niederreiter had a goal, while Nikolaj Ehlers added two helpers. Likewise, Mark Scheifele added an assist. But the Jets did not get any scoring from Kyle Connor, and he had a plus-minus of -4. Also, defenseman Josh Morrissey had a plus-minus of -2. The Jets fired 25 shots at the net and won just 37 percent of their faceoffs.

Connor Hellebuyck was not good in this game, allowing four goals and making just 23 saves. He will have a chance to bounce back while the defense looks to replicate the 21 hits and 13 blocked shots they tallied on Monday.

The Jets will cover the spread if the offense can spring to life and generate more chances, likely from drawing a penalty. Then, Hellebuyck must bounce back and shut down this Utah offense.

Final Utah Hockey Club-Jets Prediction & Pick

The Utah Hockey Club is 24-22 against the spread, while the Jets are 24-25 against the spread. Moreover, the Utah Hockey Club is 15-8 against the spread on the road, while the Jets are 14-12 against the spread at home. The Utah Hockey Club is 19-23-4 against the over/under, while the Jets are 21-25-3 against the over/under.

Utah has done an excellent job of covering the spread on the road. While I think the Jets will avenge their loss and win this game, I also believe that the Utah Hockey Club will hang around. Expect Utah to cover the spread on the road.

Final Utah Hockey Club-Jets Prediction & Pick: Utah Hockey Club +1.5 (-144)