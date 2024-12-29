ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Utah Hockey Club head to the pacific northwest to take on the Seattle Kraken Monday night. This game will continue our NHL odds series as we hand out an Utah Hockey Club-Kraken prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Utah Hockey Club-Kraken NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Utah Hockey Club-Kraken Odds

Utah Hockey Club: +1.5 (-290)

Moneyline: -110

Seattle Kraken: -1.5 (+225)

Moneyline: -110

Over: 5.5 (-138)

Under: 5.5 (+112)

How To Watch Utah Hockey Club vs. Kraken

Time: 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT

TV: TEGNA, Scripps Sports

Why the Utah Hockey Club Could Cover the Spread/Win

Utah has not played to well lately, but that has a chance to change Monday night. Seattle has won just three of their last 10 games this season. In those 10 games, the Kraken are scoring only 2.60 goals per game. In their last six games, which included a five-game losing streak, Seattle is scoring just 1.83 goals per game. The Kraken have a tendency to struggle in the offensive zone, and Utah has to take advantage of that.

Utah should not have any problem taking advantage of the lack of scoring from Seattle. On the season, the Utah Hockey Club allows just 2.89 goals per game, and their goalies have a combined save percentage of .903. Karel Vejmelka will get the start in net, and he is fifth in the NHL in goals allowed per game (2.32) while his save percentage is fourth in the league (.918). With the struggles from Seattle offensively, and Vejmelka in net, the Utah Hockey Club have a great chance to end their short losing streak.

The Kraken are expected to have Philipp Grubauer in net. This gives Utah a massive advantage. Grubauer is allowing 3.63 goals per game, and his save percentage is a low .873. In his last three starts, Grubauer has allowed four, five, and four goals. He struggles to save anything, and the Kraken struggle because of it. If Utah can just get pucks on net, they will put up a few goals and be able to win this game.

Why the Kraken Could Cover the Spread/Win

With Grubauer in net, the Kraken have to find a way to keep up offensively. The good news is the Kraken are coming off a historic victory over the Vancouver Canucks. Seattle scored five goals in that game, but three came in the last five minutes of the game, and the fifth goal came in overtime. This means Seattle was shut down for the first 55 minutes of game time. Seattle has to get off to a better start Monday night. Luckily, Utah is allowing 4.0 goals per game in their last three games, so the Kraken have a chance to put up a few goals and win this game.

Seattle has four players with over 20 points. Most notable is Jared McCann. McCann is leads the team in goals, and he is second in assists. He flies around the ice, and he makes plays for his team. With McCann, the Kraken Oliver Bjorkstrand is having a great season. He is second on the team in points. These two players are the most important for the Kraken, and they have to play well. If McCann and Bjorkstrand can get going, the Kraken have a great chance to win.

Final Utah Hockey Club-Kraken Prediction & Pick

The Kraken struggle, and they struggle even more with Grubauer in goal. For that reason, I like the Utah Hockey Club to win this game.

Final Utah Hockey Club-Kraken Prediction & Pick: Utah Hockey Club (-110)