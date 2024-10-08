ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The No. 16 Utah Utes (4-1, 1-1 Big 12) head to Tempe to take on the Arizona State Sun Devils (4-1, 1-1 Big 12) Friday night. Below we will continue our college football odds series with a Utah-Arizona State prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Utah-Arizona State Odds

Utah: -6.5 (-108)

Moneyline: -230

Arizona State: +6.5 (-112)

Moneyline: +188

Over: 45.5 (-105)

Under: 45.5 (-115)

How to Watch Utah vs. Arizona State

Time: 10:30 PM ET/7:30 PM PT

TV: ESPN

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Utah Could Cover The Spread/Win

Cameron Rising is the question mark for this game. A decision will not be made on him until game time, but he is a big difference-maker. Before getting hurt in game two, the star quarterback had passed for 346 yards and seven touchdowns on the season. He was on pace to be a finalist for the Heisman trophy, and the Utes need him to come back. If he does play today, the spread should grow larger, and Utah should win the game pretty easily.

Utah is tied for first in the Big 12 in sacks, and tied for third in interceptions. Their coverage is very good, and the defensive line benefits from that. Sam Leavitt completes under 60 percent of his passes, but he has been sacked just seven times. Despite that, expect a lot of heavy pressure in this game. Van Fillinger has 5.5 sacks, and seven tackled for a loss this season. He is a one-man wrecking crew, and Leavitt is going to be under pressure because of that.

When Cam Skattebo is on, Arizona State has a great chance to win. However, Utah has one of the best-run defenses in the country. They have allowed just one rushing touchdown all season, and their rush yards allowed per game are 31st in the nation. Utah should be able to shut down the run game and keep Skattebo under 100 yards in this game. If they do that, there is a great chance they win.

Why Arizona State Could Cover The Spread/Win

Arizona State is no stranger to close games. Their one loss was an eight-point loss on the road against Texas Tech. Of their four wins, three have come by seven points or less. They have really done just enough to win games, and I would not be shocked if they kept themselves in this game. It seems that no matter who they play, their style of football always matches their opponent. With them being the underdog, they just have to keep this game within a touchdown in order to cover the spread, and that could definitely happen.

Cameron Rising will not know whether or not he is playing until game time. He is dealing with a hand injury, and it could keep him out for this game. If he is out, Arizona State has a chance to win this game straight up. Isaac Wilson has completed just 55.7 percent of his passes for Utah, and he has seven interceptions this season. Five of those have come in his three starts. The Sun Devils should be able to take advantage of Wilson's inexperience and force him into a couple more turnovers if he happens to be the starter.

Led by Cam Skattebo, the Sun Devils average 219.0 rush yards per game, which is fourth in the Big 12. Skattebo has 619 total rush yards, which comes out to 5.6 yards per carry. He also has six touchdowns to go along with that. When he is at his best, Arizona State is a hard team to beat. If the Sun Devils can get him going, they will be able to win this game straight up.

Final Utah-Arizona State Prediction & Pick

I will work under the assumption that Cameron Rising is not playing. With him out, I do like Arizona State to cover the spread. If he does play, take Utah, though.

Final Utah-Arizona State Prediction & Pick: Arizona State +6.5 (-112)