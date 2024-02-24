The Utah Utes take on the Colorado Buffaloes. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Utah Colorado prediction and pick. Find how to watch Utah Colorado.
This is a moment of truth for the Utah Utes and the Colorado Buffaloes. They are both firmly on the bubble in the chase for an NCAA Tournament at-large bid. Colorado is in noticeably worse shape than Utah, so if you had to compare the two teams' situations, Colorado does need this game more than Utah. Yet, the larger overall reality is that neither team can afford a loss.
Utah might be part of the field of 68 teams right now — before this game in Boulder begins — but Utah has already taken two swings at Arizona and missed. The Utes did grab a big win at UCLA but have still won only one road game in Pac-12 play this season. It stands to reason they will need at least one more road win if not two. What is also limiting Utah right now is that its next four games after the Colorado game are against opponents which won't improve Utah's resume. Playing Stanford, Cal, Oregon, and Oregon State won't lift Utah's metrics. The Utes will have to win those four games to merely avoid a fall. There's no game which will significantly improve the Utes' position. Utah has to avoid losses which will drag down the portfolio. That's why this game is so important for Utah. The Utes might be able to afford one more loss before the Pac-12 Tournament. That's probably it. If they lose here, they would definitely have to win each of their next four games to feel good about their NCAA chances. If they lose here, they would be out of wiggle room, and the squeeze of bubble pressure would intensify.
Utah and Colorado badly need this win, and no one is arguing that point.
Why Utah Could Cover the Spread
The Colorado Buffaloes have been a huge disappointment this season. Colorado was loaded with talent coming into the new campaign in early November. What was exciting about the construction of CU's roster is that the Buffaloes had some returning veterans, some incoming transfers, and some promising freshmen who were recruited into the program. There was a mix of players under a proven coach, Tad Boyle. The formula seemed to exist for a big season and a possible deep run in the NCAA Tournament. Now, Colorado is unlikely to make the NCAA Tournament. This game is important, and Colorado is at home, but how much do these CU players trust themselves and each other? It's hard to see Colorado playing with the confidence and belief needed to not only win, but cover. Utah should at least be able to stay within five points of the Buffs.
Why Colorado Could Cover the Spread
The Buffaloes know this game is a must-win. Colorado has to win each of its next four games to have any real shot at the NCAA Tournament. That will create the urgency and hunger needed to not only win, but win decisively.
Utah did win at UCLA this past Sunday, but the Utes have won only one Pac-12 road game this season. Moreover, their win at UCLA was helped by the fact that UCLA's Sebastian Mack was ejected for a cheap shot at a Utah player. Without that ejection — a freak occurrence — Utah probably would have lost. As long as Colorado does nothing stupid, it should win by 10 points or so.
Final Utah-Colorado Prediction & Pick
The Utah road game factor is hard to overlook and ignore. Take Colorado.
