The Utah Utes take on the Washington Huskies. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Utah Washington prediction and pick. Find how to watch Utah Washington.

The Utah Utes are more likely than not to make the NCAA Tournament, but while they have produced a solid resume to this point in the season, there is more than a month left, and they have to stay the course. A recent win over Oregon was very important, but the Utes have lost road games to Arizona State, Stanford, and now Washington State. The Cougars beat Utah on Wednesday night in Pullman, and Utah lost ground in the Pac-12 standings. The Utes built a modest cushion with their nonconference work (wins over Wake Forest and BYU, among other victories), and they're still in a good position to make March Madness, but if they continue to lose road games in a Pac-12 Conference which isn't especially strong, they could create a very uneasy situation for themselves in late February. This is exactly the kind of game a bubble team needs to win: on the road against a beatable but feisty opponent which doesn't have elite talent but is ready to play spoiler. Washington would love to derail Utah's season. The Utes need to prevent that from happening, but if the point spread is any indication, it won't be easy to win in Seattle.

Here are the Utah-Washington College Basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Utah-Washington Odds

Utah Utes: -1.5 (-102)

Washington Huskies: +1.5 (-120)

Over: 159.5 (-110)

Under: 159.5 (-110)

How To Watch Utah vs Washington

Time: 10:00 pm ET / 7:00 pm PT

TV: ESPN2

Why Utah Could Cover the Spread

The Utes played a bad game against Washington State on Wednesday night. That might seem like a reason to pick against the Utes and not in favor of them, but the larger point to make is that Utah is unlikely to play two straight bad games. This is a good team with a good coach, Craig Smith, at the helm. Utah has a balanced roster with multiple scoring options. Branden Carlson is the star, but other players can pick up the slack if defenses try to take him away.

Utah's loss at Washington State isn't a good loss, but it's not an atrocious loss. Washington State beat Arizona at home earlier this season, so it's clear the Cougars have some talent and are not easy to beat in Pullman. WSU is a better team than the Washington side Utah faces on Saturday night. The Huskies are going nowhere this season, and UW head coach Mike Hopkins is very much on the hot seat. He is likely to be fired at the end of the regular season. One has to wonder if his players will continue to play hard for him or if they will mentally check out. Washington lost at home to Colorado on Wednesday night and will not be very confident for this weekend follow-up game.

Why Washington Could Cover the Spread

The Huskies can play spoiler against a Utah team which has not handled Pac-12 road trips very well. Utah is 5-4 in Pac-12 play. It is 5-0 at home (Washington, Washington State, UCLA, Oregon State, Oregon) and 0-4 on the road (Arizona, Arizona State, Stanford, Washington State). It's hard to find a clearer reason to pick against Utah. The Utes need to prove they can win away from home. Period.

Final Utah-Washington Prediction & Pick

Utah is a better team but is bad on the road. This is a coin flip. Stay away and wait for a live play.



Final Utah-Washington Prediction & Pick: Utah -1.5