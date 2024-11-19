ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is a late-season non-conference battle as UTEP visits Tennessee. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a UTEP-Tennessee prediction and pick.

UTEP-Tennessee Last Game – Matchup History

UTEP enters the game at just 2-8 on the year. They are coming off their second win of the year. Last time out, UTEP faced Kennesaw State, winning the game over the Owls 43-35. Meanwhile, Tennessee is 8-2 on the year. After winning their first four games, they would fall to Arkansas. They would then win four more before facing Georgia last time out. They would fall 31-17 to Georgia on the road last time out.

Overall Series: Tennessee and UTEP have faced just three times in history. The first meeting was in 1986 when UTEP fell 26-16. That is the only time in the three games that UTEP scores. They would lose in 1990 56-0, and then in 2018, 24-0.

Here are the UTEP-Tennessee College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: UTEP-Tennessee Odds

UTEP: +42.5 (-110)

Tennessee: -42.5 (-110)

Over: 53.5 (-110)

Under: 53.5 (-110)

How to Watch UTEP vs. Tennessee

Time: 1:00 PM ET/ 10:00 AM PT

TV: ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why UTEP Could Cover The Spread/Win

Skyler Locklear has had a chance to lead the UTEP offense this year. He has completed 126 of 188 passes for 1,356 yards and nine touchdowns. He also has five interceptions, while running for 161 yards and two scores. During the year has split time with Cade McConnell. Cade McConnell has also been playing this year. He has completed 40 of 71 passes for 540 yards, four touchdowns, and three interceptions. JP Pickles has also found some time. He is 20-38 for 154 yards and an interception.

In the receiving game, Kenny Odom has led the way in terms of yards. He has 36 receptions for 642 yards and seven scores. Meanwhile, Kam Thomas has been solid. He has 43 receptions this year for 442 yards and two scores. Rounding out the best receivers is Trey Goodman. He has 40 receptions for 407 yards this year. He has not scored this year. Meanwhile, in the running game, Jevon Jackson has led the way. He has 160 carries this year for 650 yards and has scored twice. Meanwhile, Ezell Jolly has run for 244 yards and one score.

UTEP is 93rd in the nation in opponent points per game while sitting 72nd in total yards against per game. They are 106th against the rush while sitting 64th against the pass. Dorian Hopkins has led the way. He has 73 tackles on the year with a sack, two interceptions, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. Meanwhile, Maurice Westmoreland has 4.5 sacks on the year while Kyran Duhon has four sacks this year.

Why Tennessee Could Cover The Spread/Win

Tennessee is led by Nico Iamaleava. He has completed 164 passes on 254 attempts this year for 2,046 yards. He has 11 touchdown passes this year while adding four interceptions this year. He has been sacked 21 times though. Iamaleava has also run for 239 yards and one touchdown this year.

In the receiving game, Dont'e Thorton Jr has led the way. He has 20 receptions for 505 yards and four touchdowns this year. Meanwhile, Bru McCoy has 31 receptions this year for 395 yards. He has not scored this year. Squirrel White has also been solid, with 31 receptions for 349 yards and a touchdown. Finally, Chris Brazzell II has 23 receptions for 271 yards and two touchdowns. In the running game, Dylan Sampson has led the way this year. He has 220 carries on the year for 1,230 yards and 21 touchdowns this season. Meanwhile, DeSean Bishop has run for 371 yards and three scores this year.

Tennessee has been solid this year on defense. They are eighth in opponent points per game this year while sitting ninth in opponent yards per game. They are ninth against the run and 29th against the pass. Arion Carter has led the way. He leads the team with 54 tackles, while he has four pass breakups and an interception. Will Brooks and Jermod McCoy have also been solid. Brooks has broken up five passes with three interceptions and a touchdown. Meanwhile, McCoy has six pass breakups and two interceptions. Finally, James Pearce Jr. has 5.5 sacks this year while forcing a fumble and recovering one.

Final UTEP-Tennessee Prediction & Pick

UTEP is 4-6 against the spread this year, but have covered in three of their last four games overall. Still, Tennessee is 5-5 against the spread this year but has covered just once in the last six games. Tennessee may not cover this one, but it will not because UTEP is scoring a ton. UTEP sits 119th in points per game this year and is now facing one of the best defensive units in the nation. The under has hit in five games of the last seven games for Tennessee. The under has also hit in two of the last three of UTEP. Unless Tennessee covers the total on their own, the under should hit in this one.

Final UTEP-Tennessee Prediction & Pick: Under 53.5 (-110)