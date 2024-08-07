VALORANT is now available on consoles in North America, Europe, Japan, and Brazil, and Riot Games is inviting fans to celebrate with them with a Launch Party happening next week Wednesday in Shoreditch, London.

The free event will start at 6 PM, and fans can reserve a seat through Eventbrite. The event's description reads:

“A night celebrating VALORANT launching on console. Try VALORANT on Xbox for the chance to win prizes. Enjoy food and music and meet our vibrant VALORANT community.”

Mr Grubworks will also be bringing eat-while-you-game dishes, each inspired by the game's home country's playable agents. Local artists will also be performing, with Maisi and Loud LDN performing songs with her DJ set.

Please note that the event is an 18+-only event, and IDs will be inspected upon entry.

VALORANT is out now on Xbox Series X and PS5

VALORANT is now Riot Games' first-ever live service game that's available on consoles. Released in the past weekend, players from North America, Europe, Japan, and Brazil can now play the team-based first-person shooter on their console of choice.

Players need to have either an Xbox account or PlayStation account to play online. Afterwards, they will have to register a Riot Games account if they don't have one yet, or connect their accounts. This will allow them to sync their accounts between PC and consoles. Cross-play and cross-progression will both be available, and patch updates will go live simultaneously across all platforms.

“We’ve received so much valuable feedback from players during Limited Beta, and feel confident to deliver on our gameplay promise for console players,” says Riot Games Production Director of VALORANT Arnar Gylfason.” “Whether it's hitting that perfect shot, executing a flawless team play, or wiping out the enemy team, we look forward to seeing console players experience the same gameplay thrill as VALORANT PC players.”

Similar to VALORANT, Riot Games' next game, the fighting game 2XKO (read by some fans as Double KO) will also be available on consoles on top of PC when it launches next year in 2025.