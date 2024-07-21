Riot Games is set to unveil the highly anticipated new agent in VALORANT soon. Let's dive further into the details.

The world of VALORANT continues to buzz with excitement as Riot Games consistently delivers fresh content and thrilling updates. Recently, the RGX 3.0 Bundle was released, offering fans a collection of skins. This bundle follows teh success of the previous RGX collections, although this one is a bit controversial.

In addition to the RGX 3.0 bundle, the VALORANT Champions 2024 is just around the corner. This major event promises to showcase some of the best teasm from around the globe, all vying for the top spot. Alongside these developments, Riot Games is set to release the Champions Skin 2024.

As the hype surrounding VALORANT's latets updates reaches fever pitch, another major reveal is on the horizon: the introduction of a new agent. The excitement around the new agent has been building ever since a brief teaser appeared in the trailer for the game's latest map, Abyss. Despite its minimal details, the teaser has sparked a wave of speculation and excitement among fans. This early glimpse has led to numerous rumors and theories about the agent's potential role and abilities.

When is the new agent coming to Valorant?

The leak was shared on X, formerly Twitter by @ValorantUpdated, a well-known source for Valorant news and a prominent leaker ever since. According to the leak, the agent – dubbed Agent 26 – will make their debut next month, following the VALORANT Champions 2024 Seoul Grand Finals. The reveal will take place on August 25, 2025 in the afternoon, Korean Standard Time (KST). This timing aligns with VALORANT's tradition of unveiling new agents after major events. For instance, Clove was introduced earlier this year during the Masters Madrid tournament.

New Agent Teasers

Here are some of the trailers that surfaced the internet about VALORANT's new agent.

Teaser on Abyss Map Trailer

The buzz around the new agent largely comes from a post on X, formerly Twitter by @ValorIntel – another renowned source for accurate VALORANT leaks and updates.

On June 24, 2024, @ValorINTEL dropped a cryptic teaser video that quickly captured attention. As of this writing, the video has 1.9 million views. Despite only being 7 seconds long, the video is packed with subtle hints and easter eggs suggesting the arrival of a new agent in VALORANT. This teaser has sparked considerable excitement and speculation among fans. They are eagerly analyzing the clues to uncover more about the upcoming addition to the game.

In this video, the new agent is depicted frozen within an hourglass-shaped structure. The ice begins to crack and thaw after being pierced by bullets. A hand with sharp, claw-like fingernails was then revealed after a few seconds. This video can be seen at the very end of the Abyss map official trailer.

Teaser on Episode 9 Act 1

Another teaser video was shared by @ValorINTEL, shortly after the release of Episode 9 Act 1 trailer. The video features purple and light blue vines creeping through cracked concrete. The vines likely hint at the theme or the abilities of the new agent. Notably, one of Jett's Kunai knives is seen entangled in the vines. This suggests a potential link to Jett or her lore. Additionally, the electrical item at the start of the video resembles Sova's Recon Bolt or Shockdart. @ValorINTEL emphasized this connection by posting an Official Abyss splash image. The image features a sharp claw around the tower and the same thorny vines. Jett and Omen can also be seen in the image.

Furthermore, the setting of the video, with its dark blue room and cracked flooring, resembles VALORANT's newest map, Abyss. This suggests that the new agent might be linked to the new map. Historically, VALORANT agents are often released alongside new maps. This was demonstrated with Harbor with Lotus, and Gekko with Sunset.

What is the new agent's role and abilities

According to @ValorantUpdated, the new agent is an initiator. In VALORANT, initiators makes the duelist's lives easier by initiating enemy contact. The focus of this role is to initiate attacks on site, flush enemies out of their hiding spots and corners, and to assist the team when charging into battle.

Furthermore, we can safely assume that the the abilities of the agent has something to do with hourglass, rose, thorns, and vines. This is because these items are heavily emphasized on previous leaks. The hourglass might be a hint that the agent has the ability to manipulate time, even stop it.

Until Riot Games releases an official announcement about the new agent, all of these are nothing but rumors. It's always best to take speculations with a grain of salt. However, the anticipation surrounding this new agent is palpable, and fans are eagerly awaiting the official reveal.

For now, let's all just wait for the official release of the new agent, which is believed to be next month!

