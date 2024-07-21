VALORANT players are expressing outrage over the price of the newly released RGX 3.0 skin bundle. Some even called it “ridiculous” and accused Riot Games of greed. Launched on July 18th, the third iteration of the RGX 11z Pro collection has sparked a wave of criticisms within the community.

VALORANT Community Reacts To RGX 3.0 Bundle Price

Players quickly took to social media and forums to express their discontent. Despite the bundle's high-quality skins, many players are advising others against purchasing it due to its unreasonably high price tag. The RGX 3.0 bundle on VALORANT includes three weapon skins – the Outlaw, Sheriff, and a Karambit melee. Additionally, it also comes with a player card, a gun buddy, and a spray. Priced at 6,700 VALORANT Points (VP), equivalent to around $65, players feel this is an unreasonable amount.

“Welcome to the time where Riot Games just does what they want because they know people will spend money on it anyway. And the price is that high because they know it's going to sell a ton at that price they most likely wanted it higher but decided to settle at 6700,” one player commented on a Reddit discussion about the RGX 3.0 bundle. This comment has the highest upvotes among others. This means a lot of players really feel this way about the newest bundle. This also reflects a broader sentiment within the community that the pricing strategy is more about profit than offering value.

Another player noted, “Sadly saw 3 people in game with everything an hour after it came out. Such a greedy scam.” This highlights a troubling aspect of the VALORANT community's behavior. Despite the steep prices of the RGX 3.0 bundle and other in-game content, some players are quick to purchase new bundles as soon as they are available. This trend suggests that the allure of new, exclusive items often outweighs concerns about cost. Riot Games may be capitalizing on this by setting high prices, knowing that some players will prioritize acquiring the latest bundles over cost concerns.

A particularly pointed critique came from a player who argued, “I don't even think they are testing elasticity. It is very intentional that the bundle with only two weapons and a knife is the same bundle that gives the community its first and only Outlaw skin.” This quote underscores the feeling among many players. Riot's pricing strategy is deliberate and exploitative, rather than a test of how much players are willing to spend.

Why do VALORANT players think RGX 3.0 is not worth it

Historically, the RGX 11z Pro collection previously had two iterations. Each features four gun skins and a melee weapon, priced at 8700 VP, roughly about $85. Comparing these previous bundles to the new RGX 3.0 release, players find it challenging to justify the higher cost of the latest bundle, which includes fewer items.

Another point of contention is that the RGX 3.0 skins do not introduce any new visual or sound effects. Players find it ironic that the other recent collections, such as Aemondir and Mystbloom, offer more content for a slightly higher price. This discrepancy makes the RGX 3.0 bundle seem even less appealing. It lacks the innovative features that players have come to expect from newer releases.

One feature that stands out in the RGX 3.0 bundle is the animated RGX 11z Pro Outlaw skin. The Outlaw skin can be purchased individually for only 2,175 VP. Many view this as a more reasonable alternative compared to buying the entire bundle, which they feel offers less value.

Overall, while some players may still choose to purchase the RGX 3.0 bundle, the majority of the community is urging caution. Many are advising to save their money for more reasonably priced and genuinely innovative collections. Riot Games' pricing strategy for the RGX 3.0 bundle has left a substantial portion of the player base disappointed.

Ultimately, the decision to purchase the RGX 3.0 bundle is still up to each player. While the high price has sparked considerable debate, it remains a personal choice whether to invest in a new collection or opt for alternative options.

For more gaming news and updates, stick with ClutchPoints gaming. Also, don't forget to subscribe to our newsletters to stay in the loop!