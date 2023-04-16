The Vampire Survivors – Tides of the Foscari DLC adds a handful of characters; here’s how to unlock all of them.

Vampire Survivors – Tides of the Foscari DLC Characters

Eleanor Uziron

“Star pupil of The Azure Tower and a skilled magic user, Eleanor is as bright as she is shy.”

Her starting weapon is the SpellString.

Receives SpellStream at Level 10 and SpellStrike at Level 20. Receives Academy Badge at Level 30.

Eleanor can be unlocked by opening her coffin in Lake Foscari, then purchasing her in the character select screen. She can also be unlocked by entering the Spell in the Secret menu from Forbidden Scrolls of Morbane:

“spellsomething”

Maruto Cuts

“Undefeated champion of The Crimson Anvil. Stern, brooding, but with a heart of gold beneath his scowl, Maruto is a man of few words and strong arm.”

His starting weapon is the Eskizzibur.

Gains temporary Armor bonus after getting damaged. Receives Academy Badge at Level 30.

Maruto can be unlocked by uniting SpellString, SpellStream, and SpellStrike. Playing as Eleanor makes this trivial as she guarantees getting all three. He can also be unlocked by entering the Spell in the Secret menu from Forbidden Scrolls of Morbane:

“animeismypassion”

Keitha Muort

“Sly, quick-witted, and fun loving, Keitha will do anything for a bit of adventure and levity. Deliberately stays near the bottom of class rankings in The Amber Sickle to avoid hassle.”

Her starting weapon is the Flash Arrow.

Gains +1% luck every level. Receives Academy Badge at Level 30.

Keitha becomes unlocked and purchasable by evolving Eskizzibur. As this is Maruto’s weapon, this makes unlocking her trivial: simply get the weapon to max level and evolve it with max level Armor. She can also be unlocked by entering the Spell in the Secret menu from Forbidden Scrolls of Morbane:

“oopsistoleoneagain”

Luminaire Foscari

“The guardian of Lake Foscari, Luminaire is an ancient witch of great power and pure heart. Known in stories as the Lady of the Lake, or sometimes the Arboreal Mistress.”

Her starting weapon is the Prismatic Missile.

Triggers a Rosary when levelling up. Gets a temporary Might, Cooldown, and MoveSpeed bonus after reviving.

Luminaire can be unlocked and purchased after breaking the Seal of the Abyss in the Abyss Foscari map. This can be done with a Maruto with his evolved weapon (done with Armor), and the Seal is a red crystal in the bottom left area of the map. She can also be unlocked by entering the Spell in the Secret menu from Forbidden Scrolls of Morbane:

“deusexmachina”

Genevieve Gruyère

Her starting weapon is the Shadow Servant.

Triggers a Vacuum when leveling up. Once per life, triggers World Eater after receiving fatal damage.

World Eater turns Genevieve invincible for 3 seconds, clears the screen of enemies, then heals from them.

Genevieve can be unlocked by breaking the Seal of the Banished using Eleanor and her evolved weapon. This simply means waiting until all three of her weapons unite into the SpellStrom. The Seal of the Banished can be found as a red crystal in Abyss Foscari, slightly north-west of where the Seal of the Abyss was previously found.

She can also be unlocked by entering the Spell in the Secret menu from Forbidden Scrolls of Morbane:

“basicwitch”

Je-Ne-Viv

“It will literally eat the world.”

Its starting weapon is the Shadow Servant. It also starts with a hidden Insatiable without taking up any weapon slots.

When it levels up, Je-Ne-Viv triggers a Vacuum, absorbing any pickups on the map. Like Genevieve, it can trigger World Eater once per life upon receiving fatal damage. However, it only becomes invincible for 2 seconds instead. World Eater is also triggered every 6th level, while also increasing its size. Je-Ne-Viv’s World Eater will also eat the tiles on the ground and turn them black.

On levels 10, 20, and 30, SpellString, SpellStream, and SpellStrike respectively, will spawn underneath it.

It can be unlocked by defeating 100,000 enemies in a single run with Genevieve Gruyère. This can easily be done during a normal run, but turning off Hurry Mode or entering a map in Endless Mode can give you more time if you need it.

It can also be unlocked by entering the Spell in the Secret menu from Forbidden Scrolls of Morbane:

“theworldeater”

Sammy

Its starting weapon is the Vicious Hunger, the evolution of Gatti Amari.

Gains XP when picking up Gold Coins and Coin Bags. Starts with temporarily reduced Might.

It can be unlocked by defeating a total of 6000 Sammies. This is done in Lake Foscari:

Enter the maze to the right of the map.

Upon entering, go right, up, left, down, then follow the path to an opening.

After exiting the maze, move to the right until you hit the barricade of trees.

Keep moving upward while tracing the barricade until multiple Sammies spawn from the sides.

It can also be unlocked by entering the Spell in the Secret menu from Forbidden Scrolls of Morbane:

“happybirthday”

Rottin’Ghoul

Their starting weapon is Party Popper.

Gets more projectiles every 20 levels (max +4).

They can be unlocked by killing 6000 Rotting Ghouls in the Abyss Foscari map.

They can also be unlocked by entering the Spell in the Secret menu from Forbidden Scrolls of Morbane:

“souloftheparty”

Vampire Survivors released the Tales of the Foscari DLC recently, adding a lot of new content into the game. Vampire Survivors is available on Steam, Xbox One, Xbox Series S | X, Android, iOS, and macOS.