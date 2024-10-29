ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Vanderbilt continues its season in Week 10 when they take on Auburn. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Vanderbilt-Auburn prediction and pick.

In Week 10, Vanderbilt (5-3) travels to Auburn for a critical SEC matchup. Vanderbilt is riding high with in two out of their last three games and is led by quarterback Diego Pavia, who has been effective both passing and rushing. The Commodores’ offense averages 32 points per game, showcasing their explosive capabilities.

Auburn (3-5), is coming off its first SEC victory against Kentucky, where running back Jarquez Hunter rushed for a record 278 yards. However, the Tigers have struggled at home this season, particularly in their passing game under Payton Thorne. With both teams aiming for bowl eligibility, expect a tightly contested game at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Here are the Vanderbilt-Auburn College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Vanderbilt-Auburn Odds

Vanderbilt: +6.5 (-104)

Moneyline: +195

Auburn: -6.5 (-118)

Moneyline: -240

Over: 48.5 (-110)

Under: 48.5 (-110)

How to Watch Vanderbilt vs. Auburn

Time: 12:45 PM ET/9:45 AM PT

TV: SEC Network

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Vanderbilt Could Cover The Spread/Win

ATS Record: 6-2

Over/Under: 5-2-1

Head to Head: 2-3 SU /3-2 ATS

Vanderbilt is looking to score the upset against Auburn on the road in Week 10, continuing their impressive run this season. The Commodores, sitting at 5-3 overall and 2-2 in SEC play, have shown remarkable resilience and offensive firepower, most notably in their stunning victory over Alabama earlier this year. Quarterback Diego Pavia has been the catalyst for Vanderbilt’s success, demonstrating his dual-threat capabilities with 1,534 passing yards, 13 touchdowns, and an additional 537 rushing yards. This versatility will be crucial in exploiting Auburn’s defense, which has struggled to contain mobile quarterbacks. Moreover, Vanderbilt’s balanced offensive attack, averaging 28 points per game, will keep the Tigers’ defense guessing and create opportunities for big plays.

Defensively, Vanderbilt has shown significant improvement, with linebacker Bryan Longwell leading the charge with 56 tackles and the team recording eight interceptions this season. This opportunistic defense will be key in disrupting Auburn’s struggling offense, which has averaged just under 28 points per game. The Tigers’ quarterback Payton Thorne has been inconsistent, throwing six interceptions alongside his 10 touchdowns. Vanderbilt’s secondary, bolstered by their interception tally, is well-positioned to capitalize on Thorne’s mistakes. Additionally, Auburn’s inability to close out tight games, with four of their five losses coming by 10 points or fewer, plays into Vanderbilt’s hands. The Commodores’ recent experience in a close battle against Texas has prepared them for a high-pressure road environment, giving them the mental edge needed to secure a crucial SEC victory at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Why Auburn Could Cover The Spread/Win

ATS Record: 4-4

Over/Under: 3-5

Head to Head: 3-2 SU / 2-3 ATS

Auburn is poised to secure a crucial victory against Vanderbilt at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Week 10, building on their momentum from a convincing win over Kentucky. The Tigers’ ground game, spearheaded by the explosive Jarquez Hunter, will be the key to their success. Hunter, coming off a record-breaking 278-yard performance against Kentucky, has been a force to be reckoned with, averaging an impressive 7.2 yards per carry this season. This potent rushing attack will allow Auburn to control the clock and wear down Vanderbilt’s defense, which has shown vulnerability against strong running teams. Additionally, the home-field advantage at Jordan-Hare Stadium, where Auburn has historically performed well, will provide an extra boost to the Tigers’ morale and performance.

Defensively, Auburn’s front seven, led by linebacker Dorian Mausi and his 67 tackles, along with a formidable pass rush that has accumulated 20 sacks this season, will be crucial in containing Vanderbilt’s dual-threat quarterback Diego Pavia. The Tigers’ secondary, featuring cornerback Kayin Lee with two interceptions, has shown the ability to create turnovers, which could prove decisive against a Vanderbilt offense that relies heavily on Pavia’s decision-making. Furthermore, Auburn’s experience in close games this season, with four of their five losses coming by 10 points or fewer, has prepared them for high-pressure situations. This resilience, combined with the urgency of needing a win to keep their bowl game hopes alive, will drive the Tigers to a hard-fought victory over the Commodores, likely by a margin that covers the 6.5-point spread.

Final Vanderbilt-Auburn Prediction & Pick

In this Week 10 SEC matchup, Auburn hosts Vanderbilt as 6.5-point favorites. The Tigers, coming off a convincing win against Kentucky, will look to build on their momentum. Auburn’s ground game, led by Jarquez Hunter, should be the key factor against Vanderbilt’s defense. However, the Commodores, with their 5-3 record and recent close loss to Texas, shouldn’t be underestimated. Quarterback Diego Pavia’s dual-threat capabilities could pose problems for Auburn’s defense. While Auburn has the home-field advantage, their struggles in close games this season are concerning. Expect a tight contest, but Auburn’s rushing attack and defensive improvements should help them cover the spread at home in Week 10.

Final Vanderbilt-Auburn Prediction & Pick: Auburn -6.5 (118), Under 48.5 (-110)