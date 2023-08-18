Lisa Vanderpump is knocking down Bethenny Frankel's claims that Vanderpump Rules star Rachel Leviss made “intern money” after Leviss' sit-down with the Real Housewives star on her podcast. TMZ reports that sources familiar with the situation say that Leviss “made more than $350k” for season 10 of the show. If you do the math, that calculates to nearly $20k an episode for a total of 19 episodes for that season.

Lisa Vanderpump confirmed TMZ's report and said that Rachel Leviss made a whopping $361k on season 10 of Vanderpump Rules.

In the podcast episode, Frankel admitted that she had never watched Vanderpump Rules and had only seen clips of the show online that peaked her interest.

However, Leviss did reveal a lot about the relationship she had with Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix as well as Sandoval's relationship with Madix.

“We were acquaintances who became friends through the show,” she explained, calling Madix “sweet.” “We never had a deep conversation that I would have with a best friend.”

However, Leviss still felt bad for how everything went down. “It's painful to think that I hurt her in this way because that wasn't my intention,” she said. “I wasn't trying to be a malicious person, I just got wrapped up in this and wasn't thinking clearly, but we were not best friends.”

“I would not be involved in this affair, secrecy-type of situation if I thought there was longevity in this relationship between Tom and Ariana,” she claimed. “The people closest to them can see their relationship hasn't been what they portray on camera. Tom always told me, like, they're a brand, they're an image, they work together to make brand deals and they're business partners.”

Leviss added, “They're a duo on the show and they utilize that for the success of their brand or image.”

The former couple has not commented on Leviss' interview yet.