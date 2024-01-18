Vanderpump Rules alums take their shot at adulting in The Valley.

We've all got to grow up sometime, and it seems the cast of Vanderpump Rules is no different — with a few beloved former castmates featured in the parenting and suburbia-set reality show world of The Valley, a new spinoff set to premiere this spring on Bravo.

In the teaser trailer released on Wednesday, signs of the party life of the 20-somethings on Vanderpump Rules give way to the more domestic concerns of 30-somethings living in the San Fernando Valley with drama centering around kids' birthday parties, mowing the lawn, taking out the garbage and giving up fancy sports cars for electric power wheels.

Vanderpump Rules alums (and husband and wife) Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are two of the regulars on the new series, as is Kristen Doute, who's just getting initiated into suburban LA life with her boyfriend Luke Broderick.

The other couples featured on the show are new to the Vanderpump Rules franchise, but are all friends with either Jax, Brittany or Kristen in one way or another. Those newbies include Danny Booko and Nia Booko (who have their hands full as parents with three kids under two years old), Jesse Lally and Michelle Lally (a husband-wife team of luxury real estate brokers), and Jason Caperna and Janet Caperna (new, first-time parents).

A Bravo press release for the show explains The Valley centers on “following a group of close friends as they trade bottle service in West Hollywood for baby bottles in the Valley all while they navigate bustling businesses, rocky relationships and feisty friendships.”

A voiceover in the trailer hits the SUR-bartenders-turned-suburban-parents theme even harder by proclaiming, “Bravo presents an all-new series about taking a shot… at adulting.”

Fan reactions to the show on social media were rather comically mixed in their opinions. One commenter on the original Bravo post for the teaser trailer drop may have said it best, “Does this look terrible? Yes. Will I watch it? Also yes.”

We'll find out this spring whether Vanderpump Rules fans are ready to flock to The Valley for some family time.