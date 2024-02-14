Tom Sandoval reveals why he feels "hurt" by his ex Rachel Leviss. Their relationship was coined Scandoval after the affair.

In the latest episode of Vanderpump Rules, Tom Sandoval spoke to friend Billie Lee why he feels “hurt” by ex Rachel Leviss.

“Up until a few weeks ago, I was talking to Raquel once every couple days and I thought maybe because it was my birthday she would try to reach out to me in some way, but nothing. I considered her probably my best friend. Obviously, I love her and I miss her,” Sandoval said in his confessional.

“I feel like she abandoned you,” Billie said to Sandoval after he admitted he was hurt that she did not reach out to him for his birthday. “I’ve seen you suffer from this breakup with Ariana but I’ve also seen you suffer with Raquel.”

Sandoval and Leviss' relationship was complicated to say the least. The Schwartz & Sandy's co-owner cheated on his girlfriend Ariana Madix with Leviss which caused the end of their relationship. Madix and Sandoval dated for nine-years. The affair was dubbed Scandoval and attracted a lot of public scrutiny for the parties involved.

Tom Sandoval Wants To Move On From Rachel Leviss Scandal

In another confessional in the episode, Sandoval expressed how he was feeling with all the drama going on.

“I was hanging on by a thread. Your walls start closing in. You can’t see outside of the hurt, the pain. You can’t dream about better days,” he said. “I was getting to the point where I felt like what’s the f—— point?”

In a conversation with Lisa Vanderpump, he explained how everything was falling apart for him in his life.

“I’m trying to figure this out. This is a lot for me… my friend Ali died, I have Scheana [Shay] hitting me up, telling me if I need anything, please reach out to her. Meanwhile, that same day, she’s releasing things starting rumors about me and Billie,” Sandoval said. “You know what Scheana? You know what I need from you, I need you to take a day off from f—ing dragging my name through the dirt. So, it’s really just ‘kick Tom when he’s down. Let’s kick Raquel [Rachel Leviss] while she’s down.'”

He added: “This is my life. I’m not living my rock star dreams. I’m literally grueling. It’s grueling f—— work.”

Leviss has not responded to his comments.

Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.