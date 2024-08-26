ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Varvara Gracheva takes on Coco Gauff in the 2024 U.S. Open. Our 2024 U.S. Open odds series has our Gracheva Gauff prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Gracheva Gauff.

It is a fascinating collection of circumstances at the 2024 U.S. Open in Flushing Meadows, New York. Coco Gauff is the defending champion. She won this tournament last year, beating Aryna Sabalenka in the final to capture her first major singles championship. Gauff then made the 2024 Australian Open semifinals, another strong result which continued to guide Gauff in the right direction for her career. Gauff was well ahead of schedule and continuing to make progress as a player with wisdom and competitive chops well beyond her years. This wasn't a 30-year-old veteran doing these things; it was a player roughly a decade younger. Tennis players generally need more time, but Coco Gauff didn't. She figured out how to win early, and it seemed back in January that she was going to continue to rise on the WTA Tour.

That hasn't happened.

Gauff has had frustrating tournaments at Wimbledon and then the Olympics, falling short of the semifinals in both. Her lack of a top-tier forehand is the obvious weak spot opponents continue to focus on. As well as Gauff has performed on tour, and as well as her defense and her backhand compensate for her forehand's limitations, it does make sense that Gauff has hit a rough patch. The forehand was bound to cost her some matches and tournaments at some point. So, Gauff is the defending champion in New York, but no one expects her to defend it, with Sabalenka being the clear favorite to win at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Let's see if Gauff can play her way into form in Week 1 and change her outlook heading into Week 2. It begins with a first-round match against Varvara Gracheva.

Here are the Varvara Gracheva-Coco Gauff U.S. Open odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

U.S. Open Odds: Varvara Gracheva-Coco Gauff Odds

Game Spread:

Gracheva +6.5: +104

Gauff -6.5: -138

Moneyline:

Gracheva +1200

Gauff -3000

To Win First Set:

Gracheva +650

Gauff -1100

Total Games In Match:

Over 17.5: -118

Under 17.5: -112

Total Games Won:

Gracheva over 5.5: -118

Gracheva under 5.5: -116

Gauff over 12.5: +176

Gauff under 12.5: -240

How to Watch U.S. Open

Time: approx. 2:45 p.m. ET/11:45 a.m. PT — could be 45 minutes earlier or later depending on length of prior match

TV: ESPN, ESPN Plus

Stream: (Click here for free trial)

Why Varvara Gracheva Will Win

Gauff's forehand can be picked apart. Gracheva is a decent player. When you realize that a first-round match is the round of 128 — meaning that a top seed could potentially play a player ranked outside the top 100 — this is a relatively difficult draw for Gauff. Gracheva is ranked No. 66. She is essentially a second-round-quality player at a major tournament, since the second round of a major is the round of 64. This is not a cupcake-level draw for Gauff, and so with the game spread being so large, Gracheva could easily cover. She could lose 6-3, 6-3 and cover.

Why Coco Gauff Will Win

Gauff has a lot to prove. She had a rough midsummer and now comes to New York trying to salvage her season. There's a lot of incentive for a very hungry and tenacious competitor here at the U.S. Open. Gauff is going to get after this match and play with a lot of determination. That can fuel her in New York.

Final Varvara Gracheva-Coco Gauff Prediction & Pick

Gauff will win, but the margin of victory is a real question mark based on Gauff's recent struggles. It's a good match to avoid betting on.

Final Varvara Gracheva-Coco Gauff Prediction & Pick: Gracheva +6.5