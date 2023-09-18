San Antonio Spurs number one overall draft pick Victor Wembanyama will have the entire world watching when he steps onto an NBA floor for the league's 2023-24 Opening Night. He's one of the most anticipated draft prospects of all time and has already become the face of the Spurs franchise. Sneakerheads may be wondering what Wembanyama will rock this season with his Nike deal. Well, Nike is back with the heat and giving Wemby his own “Spurs” Nike colorway. Follow our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!

Many will remember the massive hype around Zion Williamson‘s arrival to the league and what sneaker brand he would sign with. While he wore Nike sneakers while at Duke (a Nike school), Williamson decided to sign a deal with his Tar Heel counterpart Michael Jordan and Jordan Brand. However, Wembanyama won't have to make such a tough decision for what shoes he'll be rocking with.

For all of his professional playing time in France, Victor Wembanyama wore the Nike GT Run in games and favored the sneaker for its stable, yet responsive wear. Now, Wembanyama is likely to be wearing the newest edition in the Nike GT line, titled the Hustle 2. Furthermore, Nike will be releasing the pair in a game-ready “Spurs” colorway especially for Wembanyama.

Wemby gets hit own Spurs-inspired Nike Zoom GT Hustle 2 🦒 pic.twitter.com/WAxHl9tobX — Sneaker News (@SneakerNews) September 18, 2023

Nike Air Zoom GT Hustle 2 Surfaces in "White/Black" 🤍🖤 https://t.co/x5RtmRo5P4 pic.twitter.com/T6mE6zBgor — Sneaker Bar Detroit (@SBDetroit) September 18, 2023

The Nike Air Zoom GT Hustle 2 features a low-top cut with additional padding around the ankles. The shoe is sleek in design, but carries a stable load and is the perfect mixture of comfort and performance. The Nike Zoom outsole provides maximum responsiveness and great traction on the court. While shoes for centers and power forwards have historically been high-top and bulky, this provides the perfect transition into a faster style of basketball without surrendering any of the technology. These should prove to be a perfect fit for Victor Wembanyama and his style of play.

While no official release has been announced yet, expect these to hit shelves in the coming months, right around the start of the upcoming NBA season. They'll retail for $170 and should be available in a wide range of sizes. Expect them to drop on Nike SNKRS App, Nike.com, and Nike retailers.

What do you think of these? How long is it before Nike offers Wembanyama his own signature sneaker?