Anthony Riccobono has been a sports reporter for over a decade. He primarily covers the NFL, MLB and NBA.

Victor Wembanyama was as excited as anyone else for the 2023 NBA Draft Lottery. Less than a half hour before it was revealed that the San Antonio Spurs won the NBA Draft Lottery and the right to select Victor Wembanyama, the French phenom tweeted a pair of hourglass emojis.

Wembanyama and the rest of the league learned of the prospect’s fate shortly before 8:30 p.m ET. The Spurs won the lottery and will almost assuredly use the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft on Wembanyama.

Wembanyama hasn’t been very active on Twitter. Some tweets are written in French, while others are in English. The 19-year-old has 125,000 Twitter followers, but that number could soon explode. Wembanyama is the most highly touted prospect to enter the NBA since LeBron James was drafted 20 years ago.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Spurs have won the NBA Draft lottery for the first time in 26 years. San Antonio won the lottery and the chance to take Tim Duncan at the top of the 1997 draft. Duncan became a first-ballot Hall of Famer and one of the best draft picks in league history. San Antonio also won the 1987 draft lottery, using the first overall pick on Hall of Famer David Robinson.

Wembanyama will try to resurrect the worst team in the Western Conference. The Spurs finished at the bottom of the West standings with a 22-60 record.

The Charlotte Hornets landed the No. 2 overall pick in this year’s NBA Draft, just missing the chance to take Wembanyama. The Portland Trail Blazers made the biggest leap of any team in the lottery, earning the No. 3 selection.