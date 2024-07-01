Victoria Azarenka takes on Sloane Stephens at Wimbledon. Our Wimbledon odds series has our Azarenka Stephens prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Azarenka Stephens.

It's a fascinating matchup at the start of Wimbledon in 2024. Victoria Azarenka and Sloane Stephens are very familiar with each other. Both women have been on the WTA Tour for more than a decade. They have both won major championships. They have both tasted the sweetness of lifting a life-changing championship trophy. They have both endured the hard knocks of life on tour, and have tasted the bitter herbs of a fall from top-tier prominence. In this later stage of their careers, every match is both a burden and an opportunity. The possibility of losing could diminish their relevance even more, but the hope of winning creates the dream of a deep run at a major and one more moment in the bright spotlight of success and aspiration. Who will win in this particular encounter? It's one of the matches everyone will want to see on a packed Day 1 order of play at SW19.

Here are the Victoria Azarenka-Sloane Stephens Wimbledon odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Wimbledon Odds: Victoria Azarenka-Sloane Stephens Odds

Game spread:

Azarenka -4.5: -112

Stephens: +4.5: -118

Money line

Azarenka: -320

Stephens: +255

To win first set

Azarenka: -235

Stephens: +188

Total Games In Match

Over 20.5: -120

Under 20.5: -110

Azarenka over 12.5 games: -106

Azarenka under 12.5 games: -130

Stephens over 9.5 games: -118

Stephens under 9.5 games: -112

How To Watch Victoria Azarenka vs Sloane Stephens

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN Plus

Time: Approx. 1:30 p.m. ET / 10:30 a.m. PT — matches could start 45 minutes earlier or later depending on length of previous matches on court

Why Victoria Azarenka Could Cover The Spread

This match is not a battle of players in two markedly different situations, but if you did have to compare the two players and their recent collections of results, you would say that Azarenka has been more relevant on tour and has been battle-tested to a degree which recommends an Azarenka pick more than a Stephens pick. The 4.5-game spread for this match means that Azarenka will cover as long as she can win in straight sets, not require a tiebreaker (7-6), and can win at least one set 6-3. A 7-5, 6-3 scoreline means Azarenka covers the spread. She will have won 13 games to just eight for Stephens, a five-game margin. Azarenka is more than capable of achieving that here. Sloane Stephens' relative lack of form is the best reason to bet on Azarenka. Translated: This is a match in which you don't necessarily trust the favorite, but instead you distrust the underdog. It's a negative match, not a positive one, in that specific sense.

Why Sloane Stephens Could Cover The Spread

This is a match in which Sloane Stephens will relish competing against the player on the opposite side of the net. There will not be any mysteries in this match. Stephens knows Azarenka's tactics and her patterns, and that will make it harder for Azarenka to catch Stephens off guard. A solid performance from Stephens might not lead to an outright victory, but she can keep every set close. If Stephens loses two sets by two games apiece — let's say 6-4, 7-5 — she will cover. Only if she lets one set really get away from her will she fail to cover.

Final Victoria Azarenka-Sloane Stephens Prediction & Pick

We're leaning toward Stephens, but we ultimately recommend that you stay away from this match, given how uncertain the form of the two players truly is. There are better betting options at Wimbledon.

Final Victoria Azarenka-Sloane Stephens Prediction & Pick: Stephens +4.5 games