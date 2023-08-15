Victoria Beckham and her daughter, Harper, made a swift exit from a Miami hotspot, Gekko, on Friday night following a violent altercation that erupted between a man and security personnel over a Lionel Messi situation, Page Six reports.

The incident reportedly occurred when security staff confronted a man who was attending his daughter's 21st birthday celebration at the restaurant, co-owned by rapper Bad Bunny. It's alleged that security believed he was secretly taking photos of celebrities present, including Lionel Messi and his wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who were celebrating with the Beckhams after Inter Miami's victory.

Disturbing footage captured the chaotic scene as a woman could be heard yelling, “He's a family man, celebrating his daughter's 21st birthday!” Photos of the victim showcased his bloodied and battered face.

The man described the situation, stating, “They jumped at us; they kicked me out and punched me in the face. Just because my homeboy was trying to take a picture with his wife, not with Beckham or Messi, nothing. It was a family thing.”

However, a representative for Gekko offered a different perspective, asserting that the patron was intoxicated and became “aggressive.” The rep explained, “An intoxicated guest was overbearingly taking photos of fellow guests and was asked to stop. He continued taking photos and was calmly escorted off the property. The guest then returned in an aggressive attempt to rush the door and re-enter the restaurant, to which he was prevented from entering.”

Football stars Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, along with Messi and his wife, were in attendance at Gekko alongside the Beckhams. Earlier photos depicted the group in high spirits, with Victoria Beckham flashing a peace sign. Antonela Roccuzzo also appeared radiant in snapshots as she embraced her husband Lionel Messi in the bustling restaurant.