Published November 13, 2022

By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

The Jacksonville Jaguars know they’re up against a near-impossible task when taking on the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 10, so they decided to get tricky right out the gate. Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson shockingly opted for a surprise onside kick on the opening kickoff in Week 10, completely catching the Chiefs off guard. The Jaguars were able to recover and set themselves up with prime field position early on in what was a shocking start to the game at Arrowhead Stadium.

Jags start the game with a surprise onside kick recovered by the kicker! 🔥 📺: #JAXvsKC on CBS

— NFL (@NFL) November 13, 2022

Riley Patterson executed the onside kick to perfection. Not only did he put the ball in perfect position for the Jaguars to jump on, but it was the kicker himself who secured the ball for Jacksonville.

Unfortunately, the Jaguars weren’t able to capitalize on their special teams success with a score, but it was certainly a wake-up call for the unsuspecting Chiefs, and just about everyone watching the game. Their defense came up big on the subsequent drive, forcing a fumble from Chiefs rookie RB Isaac Pacheco.

Overall, it’s been an electric start for the Jaguars, who are not going to be pulling their punches as they look to stun the Chiefs on the road. While converting the onside kick into points would have been ideal, they’ll be more than satisfied with stealing away an early possession from the Chiefs, especially with the defense coming up big shortly after.

Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid better not have expected an easy win over the Jaguars, because Doug Pederson and Co. are scheming some wild things up in Week 10.