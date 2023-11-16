John Rooney emulates brother Wayne's iconic style with a sensational 45-yard goal for Macclesfield, echoing the family's brilliance.

Following in the footsteps of his illustrious brother Wayne Rooney, John Rooney made headlines with a sensational goal for Macclesfield in English football's seventh tier. This midfielder's 45-yard stunner during a recent 1-1 draw against Basford mirrored the striking long-range prowess for which his older brother is renowned.

The echoes of John's goal reverberated with memories of Wayne's iconic strikes from considerable distances throughout his celebrated career. Commencing with a tackle in midfield, John embarked on a daring dribble toward the halfway line, seizing a moment when he spotted the goalkeeper off his line. With a masterful chip from 45 yards, John replicated the flair reminiscent of Wayne's memorable long-range goals, evoking images of Wayne's stunning strikes for Manchester United, Everton, and DC United.

🤯John Rooney from 45 yards!! 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/07o7ZSNqO8 — Macclesfield FC (@thesilkmen) November 15, 2023

The similarity to Wayne's spectacular goals immediately drew comparisons, prompting fans to marvel at John's ability to emulate his brother's extraordinary goal-scoring style.

Beyond the Rooney legacy, Macclesfield, a club resurrected following its collapse in 2020, boasts an intriguing setup. Figures like Robbie Savage, serving as the director of football, and Alex Bruce, managing the team, alongside the presence of Papiss Cisse, the cult hero from Newcastle, in training sessions, underline the club's resurgence in English football circles.

John Rooney's breathtaking halfway-line goal captivated fans and served as a testament to the enduring legacy of the Rooney family's exceptional talent. His goal mirrored Wayne's iconic strikes and showcased an incredible ability to score from extraordinary distances, solidifying the family's imprint on the football world. This striking feat highlighted not only John's individual skill but also the indelible mark left by the Rooney name within the sport.