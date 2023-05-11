There has been growing anticipation for the release of the entire NFL schedule on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET. Minnesota Vikings fans may not have to wait until later today to see their team’s schedule for the upcoming season.

The Vikings’ 2023-2024 schedule appeared to leak on Twitter hours before its official release.

If this is indeed the Vikings’ schedule for the 2023-2024 campaign, then there sure is much to like about it, including a total of five primetime games.

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins delivered in primetime games last season. For one, Cousins threw three touchdown passes in Minnesota’s Thanksgiving Day win over the New England Patriots.

This schedule leak for the Vikings also notes that the reigning NFC North champions will have multiple crucial tests to open up the year, including a road clash with the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday Night Football.

There are a few other notable takeaways from this schedule leak. Minnesota will close out regular season play with three straight contests against NFC North rivals, including two against the Detroit Lions.

The Vikings are coming off of a promising 2022 season in which they won the NFC North for the first time since the 2017 campaign. They will look to notch at least 10 wins in back-to-back seasons for just the second time in the last 20 years.