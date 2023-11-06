Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell chimed in on running back Cam Akers potential season-ending injury on Sunday,

The Minnesota Vikings received another devastating injury blow during their game against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 9. Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell confirmed running back Cam Akers suffered a left Achilles injury during the game, per ESPN's Kevin Seifert.

“I can't confirm the severity at this time but that is what we're fearing,” Kevin O'Connell said after the Vikings' 31-28 win.

This is the second time Cam Akers has suffered an Achilles injury in his NFL career. He tore his right Achilles tendon in the Los Angeles Rams' first game of the 2021 NFL campaign. Consequently, the Rams placed Akers on season-ending injury reserve.

Cam Akers was one of the first football players who underwent SpeedBridge surgery after he tore his right Achilles two years ago. The innovation drastically reduced recovery time by four to six months.

The Rams' goal at the time was for Akers to suit up for the 2021 NFL postseason. Los Angeles went on to beat the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI.

Cam Akers backed up starter Alexander Mattison prior to his potential season-ending injury. The former had 38 all-purpose yards before the left the game against the Falcons.

Cam Akers is the latest casualty in the Vikings' injury woes

The injury bug has bitten the Vikings hard this season. Pro Bowl wide receiver Justin Jefferson has missed Minnesota's past four games with a hamstring injury. Jefferson hurt his hamstring during their 27-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 5.

To make matters worse, starting quarterback Kirk Cousins tore his Achilles during the Vikings' 24-10 win over the Green Bay Packers in Week 8. Cousins is out for the rest of the 2023 NFL season.

Strangely enough, Kevin O'Connell has made the right adjustments amid these devastating injuries. The Vikings have won four straight after a sluggish 1-4 start on the season. Hopefully, the Vikings continue their momentum against the New Orleans Saints in Week 10.

Here's also wishing Cam Akers a full and speedy recovery from his injury.