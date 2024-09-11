The Minnesota Vikings cruised to victory in Week 1 against the New York Giants, winning 28-6. The biggest highlight of the day was an interception by Daniel Jones returned for a touchdown from linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel.

Van Ginkel's pick-six highlighted the absolutely miserable performance of Jones, who went on to throw another interception later in the game. The Vikings held the Giants to just two field goals as Sam Darnold picked the Big Blue defense apart.

In an appearance on Good Morning Football, Van Ginkel explained his point of view of the play.

“It was something that I anticipated. Obviously, I made a similar play last year so I just tried to replicate it,” Van Ginkel said. “Honestly, I thought I was going to drop it at first. But I was able to corral it and collect it to my hip and then score.”

Andrew Van Ginkel's pick-six helps propel Vikings over Giants

Van Ginkel picked off Sam Howell last season and ran it in easily. The play looked almost exactly like the one he did in the win over the Giants. Even in college, he stepped right in front of a quarterback deep in his own territory and turned it into six points for his team. As easy as the play looks, it does require quick and accurate reflexes, though it also takes being in the right place on the right play.

Jones received some sympathy for the Vikings for how badly Giants fans booed him. This pick-six to Van Ginkel will go down was one of his all-time worst plays and could serve as one of the nails in the coffin when he gets benched.

Playing the Giants serves as a nice tune-up game for the Vikings to begin their 2024 season. They'll be at home in Week 2 but will face a much tougher opponent: the San Francisco 49ers.