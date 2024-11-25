The Minnesota Vikings have had a superb start to the 2024 season. The Vikings improved their record to 9-2 with their thrilling overtime win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday. Still, Minnesota's success is not stopping them from keeping tabs on other team developments. Kevin O'Connell shared his thoughts on Daniel Jones's situation with the New York Giants following Jones' release from the team.

O'Connell expressed support for Jones when speaking about his and the Vikings' potential interest in him on Monday:

“I really can’t get into too much about any short-term or long-term. I can just say that I’ve been a big fan of Daniel’s for a long time and I hope wherever his next step takes him, it’s a good opportunity for him,” O'Connell said, per Adam Schefter.

The Vikings are strongly supported by Sam Darnold; however, fans speculate that Kevin O'Connell's comments on Daniel Jones could indicate something more.

Jones spent six seasons with the Giants after the team selected him with their sixth overall pick in 2019. Jones improved during his time with New York, but it was not enough to convince the team to keep him around. The Giants have not made the playoffs since 2022, and the last time before that was 2016.

After a poor start to the 2024 season, New York decided to cut Jones from their roster, elevating Tommy Devito to the starting role.

Jones could find himself on a new squad, but will that squad be the Vikings?

Minnesota has some positive things going on and would not want to do anything to mess up its dynamic. Jones would bolster the team's QB depth and provide insurance for Sam Darnold. However, the team also possesses former Michigan QB JJ McCarthy, who is recovering from a right knee injury.

It will be interesting to see how things play out amid Daniel Jones' search for a new team.