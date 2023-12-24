Will D.J Wonnum be able to return to the Vikings for the conclusion of the season?

The Minnesota Vikings engaged in an uphill NFC North matchup against the Detroit Lions. The Vikings lost the game 30-24. Moreover, after losing TJ Hockenson and Jordan Addison, Minnesota received more unfortunate news on DJ Wonnum.

DJ Wonnum's leg injury adds to a growing list of injured Vikings

Wonnum left Sunday's game on a cart with an apparent knee injury, per The Vikings Wire. Hopefully, he can make a speedy, safe recovery. The 26-year-old linebacker has greatly contributed to Minnesota's defense in 2023.

Before he exited the Lions game, Wonnum had two solo tackles and two assists. His overall stats show how important his role in Minnesota is though. The former 2020 fourth-round pick has amassed 31 solo tackles and eight sacks (24th in the NFL) on the season.

Wonnum's exit comes shortly after the Vikings lost TJ Hockenson to a knee injury and Jordan Addison to an ankle injury. Each of the aforementioned players got injured on a contact play during the game. However, Wonnum fell after attempting what looked like a pass-rush move in the absence of contact.

In the end, the Vikings could not stop Detroit's relentless attack. Jared Goff had a solid performance, but Detroit's game on the ground made the difference. The Lions rushed for 143 total yards and held the Vikings to a shocking 17 yards on the day.

Minnesota totaled more passing yards than Detroit, but turnovers got the best of them. Nick Mullens threw for 411 yards and two TDs, but he also gave up four interceptions.

As the regular season winds down, Minnesota hopes its injury report list gets shorter. The Vikings have two more games to try to end the season on a positive note.