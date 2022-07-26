Vikings news: Harrison Smith reacts to Aaron Rodgers cosplaying Nicolas Cage in Con Air

All 32 NFL teams have made their returns to training camp. This is a time when spirits are high, each team has hopes, and players are ready to make a statement. For most players, this statement is hoped to be made on the court, however, there are a few guys who made their arrival felt in a different way. Aaron Rodgers fits this description as he showed up in a unique outfit that created a buzz around the NFL.

Vikings safety Harrison Smith weighed in on Rodgers’ attire and gave his thoughts on if he pulled off the look:

“I did see his look when he reported to camp today. I appreciate it, because I’m a Nic Cage fan myself, and we’ve discussed before. It’s a good look. It adds a little more, even.”

It feels as if the Bingo cards for what Aaron Rodgers will do next are running out of space. It has been an eventful offseason for the four-time MVP. Rodgers renewed his commitment to the Packers organization by signing a new contract. He also got his first tattoo and played in a televised golf match with Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes, and Josh Allen.

At 38 years old and now without his best wide receiver, it will be interesting to see how Rodgers looks this season. The veteran quarterback remains one of the premier talents in the NFL and has taken the Packers to the postseason the last three years. His training camp attire has certainly drawn some extra attention and hopefully, his level of play can do the same.