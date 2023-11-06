The Vikings had a hero in Joshua Dobbs in Week 9, as the new Minnesota QB led the team to a thrilling win over the Falcons

Joshua Dobbs continues to prove that he belongs in the NFL. In just his first game with the Minnesota Vikings, Dobbs led his new team to a thrilling 31-28 victory on the road over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

Following the win, Dobbs spoke about seizing the moment — any moment — which was a lesson he learned during a previous stint with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“In this league, there is never an excuse for your circumstance,” Dobbs said, per Kevin Seifert of ESPN. “I learned that from [Mike Tomlin]. Usually peope don't care about your circumstance. They just want to see you succeed given the circumstances you've given.”

Dobbs was acquired by the Vikings from the Arizona Cardinals just days prior to their Week 9 showdown versus the Falcons. The move was made on the heels of a season-ending injury to Kirk Cousins to provide depth in the team's QB position.

Josh Dobbs comes to the Vikings' rescue

Having just arrived in Minnesota, Dobbs was slated to be the chief backup of Jarren Hall in the Falcons game. When Hall exited the game and did not return due to concussion, Dobbs stepped in and showed the Vikings why they were right in their decision to trade for him.

Dobbs went 20-for-30 for 158 passing yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winning score on a connection with Brandon Powell with 22 seconds left in regulation.

Thanks to Dobbs' unlikely heroics, the Vikings have extended their win streak to four games and improved their record to 5-4.

The Vikings will look to keep rolling when they host the New Orleans Saints in Week 10.