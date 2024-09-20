ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Houston Texans head to Minnesota to take on the Vikings as they look to remain unbeaten through three weeks into the NFL season. It is time to continue our NFL odds series with a Texans-Vikings prediction and pick.

Houston (2-0) is looking like the real deal as they come into Week 3 on the road. Former rookie sensation turned elite quarterback C.J. Stroud and his core of elite weapons like Nico Collins, Stefon Diggs, and Joe Mixon have been lighting up the scoreboard. The Texans will be looking to continue their winning ways and remain unbeaten when they head to Minneapolis to take on the Minnesota Vikings.

Minnesota (2-0) has been the surprise team to watch through the first 2 weeks of the season. With Sam Darnold at the helm, this Vikings team has looked rejuvenated and Darnold is looking the quarterback many believed he would be as a first-round draft pick. Darnold, Justin Jefferson, Aaron Jones, and company will look to welcome the surging Houston Texans to town as they look to stay undefeated in Week 3.

Here are the NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Texans-Vikings Odds

Houston Texans: -2.5 (-105)

Moneyline: -134

Minnesota Vikings: +2.5 (-115)

Moneyline: +114

Over: 45.5 (-115)

Under: 45.5 (-105)

How to Watch Texans vs. Vikings

Time: 1:00 PM ET/10:00 AM PT

TV: CBS

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Texans Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Houston Texans are poised to continue their hot start and improve to 3-0 with a road victory over the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3. While both teams enter the matchup undefeated, the Texans have shown more consistency and upside through two weeks.

Second-year quarterback C.J. Stroud has been impressive, displaying poise and accuracy beyond his years. His connection with wide receiver Nico Collins has been particularly potent, with Collins racking up 252 yards and a touchdown already. The Vikings' secondary will have their hands full trying to contain this emerging duo.

Defensively, the Texans have been stout, allowing just 20 points per game. Their pass rush, led by Will Anderson Jr., should be able to generate pressure on Sam Darnold, who is still adjusting to the Vikings' offense. This could lead to turnovers and short fields for the Texans' offense.

While Minnesota pulled off an upset against San Francisco last week, their offense has been inconsistent. The Texans' improving run defense should be able to limit Aaron Jones and force Darnold into obvious passing situations.

The Texans also have momentum on their side, having won 10 of their last 11 games dating back to last season. This young team is brimming with confidence and appears ready to take the next step as a legitimate contender.

Houston's balanced attack and stingy defense give them the edge in what should be a close, competitive game. Look for Stroud to make a few key plays late to secure a narrow victory, solidifying the Texans as one of the NFL's surprise teams in 2024.

Why The Vikings Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Minnesota Vikings are poised to continue their surprising undefeated start with a home victory over the Houston Texans in Week 3. Despite facing adversity, Kevin O'Connell's squad has shown remarkable resilience and adaptability.

Sam Darnold has been a revelation at quarterback, displaying poise and accuracy that have silenced his critics. His connection with the receiving corps, even in Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, and TJ Hockenson's absences, has been impressive. Jalen Nailor and Brandon Powell have stepped up admirably, providing Darnold with reliable targets.

Defensively, the Vikings have been opportunistic, forcing key turnovers against both the Giants and 49ers. Brian Flores' aggressive scheme has kept opposing quarterbacks off-balance, and they'll look to rattle the young C.J. Stroud.

The Vikings' home-field advantage at U.S. Bank Stadium cannot be overstated. The raucous crowd will make communication difficult for the Texans' offense, potentially leading to costly mistakes.

Minnesota's rushing attack, led by the duo of Aaron Jones and Ty Chandler, has shown flashes of brilliance. Against a Texans run defense that has been inconsistent, they could find success on the ground, opening up play-action opportunities for Darnold.

While the Texans have impressed early, they're still a young team facing their first road test against a playoff-caliber opponent. The Vikings' experience in high-pressure situations gives them an edge.

In a close contest, look for the Vikings to make crucial plays late in the game, leveraging their veteran savvy and home-field advantage to secure a narrow victory, solidifying their status as legitimate contenders in the NFC.

Final Texans-Vikings Prediction & Pick

While both teams are off to surprising 2-0 starts, the Texans appear to have the edge in this matchup. C.J. Stroud has been impressive leading Houston's offense, while the defense has been stout. The Vikings have relied heavily on big plays, which may be harder to come by against a disciplined Texans unit. Minnesota's injuries to key players like Justin Jefferson are also concerning. Houston's balanced attack should be able to move the ball consistently against the Vikings defense. While U.S. Bank Stadium provides a tough environment, the Texans have the talent to overcome it. Look for Houston to win a close game and cover the 2.5 point spread.

Final Texans-Vikings Prediction & Pick: Houston Texans -2.5 (-105), Over 45.5 (-115)