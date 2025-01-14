The Minnesota Vikings were one of the best stories of the 2024 NFL season. Nobody gave Minnesota a shot coming into the regular season, but that didn't stop them from ripping off 14 wins and making the playoffs with Sam Darnold. Unfortunately, the fairytale season came to an end on Monday with a 27-9 loss against the Rams.

Now that the 2024 season is over for Minnesota, the team will have to answer some tough questions about the future. This is especially true at the quarterback position.

Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson gave an honest answer when asked about the team's QB position heading into the offseason.

“I didn't know who my quarterback was going to be [after last season], and I really didn't care,” Jefferson said. “At the end of the day, I'll always say that I'm confident in myself to perform the same way I've been performing. But it's not my job to say who is going to be the quarterback or who do I want to be the quarterback. At the end of the day, they're going to figure it out, and whoever they decide to go with, we can work with that.”

This may not have been the response that many Vikings fans were expecting. However, it does seem to be a very genuine response from Jefferson.

Jefferson has succeeded every season of his career, regardless of who is throwing to him. He is also familiar with both Darnold and McCarthy after spending the season around both QBs. As a result, Jefferson knows what he's getting into either way.

Vikings fans will be happy as long as their next QB keeps throwing touchdown passes to Jefferson.

Kevin O'Connell hints at Sam Darnold's future with Vikings after Wild Card loss to Rams

Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell may have dropped a hint about Darnold's future after Monday's loss.

“A winning quarterback this year and the consistency at the times he had it throughout the year and what that meant for our team, because I think that can stay with him moving forward as he goes back to work,” O'Connell said about Darnold and his 2024 season. “Proud of him. Proud of really everybody in that locker room, but Sam and the journey him and I went on this year will always be something that's a special place in my heart for sure.”

O'Connell's classy statement reads well regardless of whether or not Darnold returns to Minnesota. At this point, it seems like O'Connell would prefer to keep Darnold. However, the Vikings may not be able to afford him if enough teams want to pay him during free agency. Darnold could choose to walk.

Even if Darnold does leave Minnesota this offseason, Vikings fans will remember the 2024 season for a long time.