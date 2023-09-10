Minnesota Vikings star wide receiver Justin Jefferson is putting on a show in the first half of Week 1. Jefferson is regarded by many as the best wide receiver in the NFL, and for good reason. In the first half, Jefferson put up seven receptions for 138 yards after failing to reach an agreement on a contract extension before the season.

Jefferson is an elite receiver with great route-running and speed. His ability to gain yards after the catch makes him an even better wideout. Jefferson is eligible for a contract extension, and his performance shows why the Vikings must pay him. He deserves to be the highest-paid wide receiver in the league, as he consistently plays as one of the best.

While it can be hard to come to terms with a player of Justin Jefferson's caliber, the Vikings can't afford to lose him. He is what makes their offense an elite passing attack. Jefferson came in and replaced Stefon Diggs and has done a tremendous job. Kirk Cousins and the offense relies on Jefferson as the offense runs through him.

While it's important to get an extension done, Minnesota does have time. They exercised Jefferson's fifth-year option. Jefferson is under contract this year and next, but the longer the Vikings wait, the higher the wide receiver market will go. Ja'Marr Chase, CeeDee Lamb, and Amon-Ra St. Brown are just a few receivers who will be looking for an extension in the next couple of years.

The quicker Minnesota can reach a deal with Jefferson, the better, as they won't have to deal with other offers being made around the league. Although Justin Jefferson's contract will be expensive, his play has proven he is worth every penny.