Good Morning Football's Jamie Erdahl is a Minnesotan to the core, and Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell made sure to reward her big time for loyalty.

“Jamie, you hold a special place within this building as a Minnesotan and a former resident of the Twin Cities. We figured, what better time to bring you back home than when we play the Indianapolis Colts,” O'Connell said on Good Morning Football. “I know you know a lot about our culture and the great environment at U.S. Bank Stadium, but what about coming out to sound our Gjallarhorn? Jamie, we need you to do it.”

“That's amazing coach, thank you,” Erdahl said with tears in her eyes. “… I love the state of Minnesota so much.”

It always feels like an honorary moment when someone is able to sound the Gjallarhorn, and Erdahl will be a part of that company in a few weeks.

Kevin O'Connell speaks about the Vikings' 5-0 start

Along with Kevin O'Connell offering Jamie Erdahl the chance to sound the Gjallarhorn, he also came on Good Morning Football to speak about the Vikings' 5-0 start.

“I have a lot of confidence in our team. From the time we started to see the pieces we added, I started to feel something that can be unique and cool,” O'Connell said. “A really fun group to coach with a lot of potential to have a great season. When we came to training camp, my first meeting with the guys was really about nothing other than, ‘I think we're going to be a good football team, I think we got to go earn it. We got to get a lot accomplished every day, but if we do that, they're going to be talking about us.' That was my belief in the team. When you do it like that, it's really not any noise that's either not enough, or now that we've had a little bit of success, people seem to think we have something going on here.”

The Vikings have been playing well on both sides of the ball, and with that, there's no surprise that they're one of two undefeated teams left in the league. They have one of their biggest challenges coming up with the Detroit Lions, who are 4-1 and also getting hot as the season progresses. It will be a good divisional battle, and a test to see if the Vikings are indeed real.